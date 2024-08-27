Sunny Start with Afternoon Showers in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria

On Tuesday, sunny weather will dominate much of Bulgaria until midday. However, in the afternoon, there will be a noticeable increase in cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds, particularly over the northern and eastern regions. This will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily affecting North-Eastern Bulgaria. The wind will be light to moderate, blowing from the northeast-east. The air and sea temperatures will be quite similar, ranging between 27 and 29 degrees, reaching up to 30 degrees under direct sunlight. The sea will be slightly choppy, with waves expected to be around 2-3 points.

In other parts of the country, maximum daytime temperatures will range from 30 to 35 degrees, with Sofia experiencing around 30 degrees. Meanwhile, in the mountains, hiking conditions will be favorable until early afternoon, with sunny skies prevailing. Later in the day, cumulus clouds will start to form, but any rain showers that occur will be brief and isolated. The wind in the mountains will be moderate to strong, coming from the east-northeast, with temperatures at 1200 meters reaching about 24 degrees, and at 2000 meters, around 16 degrees.