Bulgaria's Border Police Announces Recruitment for 400 New Positions

Frontex Team to Stay Until Year-End as Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria-Turkey Border Falls by 70%
Migratory pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped by 70% compared to the previous year
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
The Main Directorate "Border Police" has announced a recruitment drive for 400 new employees. This is part of a larger effort to fill an additional 1,264 positions within the police force that have recently been approved.
The competition will include 390 positions in the Border Police Regional Directorates that require candidates to hold a high school diploma. Additionally, 10 positions in the Border Police Directorate necessitate a bachelor's degree. Successful candidates will be required to complete a six-month training course at the Academy of the Ministry of the Interior.
Applications can be submitted at various Border Police Regional Directorates, including those in Airports, Burgas, Ruse, Dragoman, Kyustendil, Smolyan, and Elhovo, as well as at border police departments located in Sofia, Varna, Vidin, Bregovo, Petrich, Svilengrad, and Malko Tarnovo.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Migratory pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped by 70% compared to the previous year
Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President of Ukraine, has urged Bulgaria to provide more weapons to avoid sending troops
During a parliamentary session on Friday, caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov emphasized that Bulgaria is prioritizing air and rail transport for the military aid being sent to Ukraine
Bulgaria has approved significant defense acquisitions, including ammunition for Stryker combat vehicles and a German air defense system, following a parliamentary vote
Bulgarian lawmakers have ratified two key memorandums of understanding with Romania and Turkey, focusing on regional military cooperation
Bulgarian military personnel will take part in training Ukrainian military forces within NATO member countries,
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023