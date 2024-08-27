Bulgaria's Border Police Announces Recruitment for 400 New Positions

The Main Directorate "Border Police" has announced a recruitment drive for 400 new employees. This is part of a larger effort to fill an additional 1,264 positions within the police force that have recently been approved.

The competition will include 390 positions in the Border Police Regional Directorates that require candidates to hold a high school diploma. Additionally, 10 positions in the Border Police Directorate necessitate a bachelor's degree. Successful candidates will be required to complete a six-month training course at the Academy of the Ministry of the Interior.

Applications can be submitted at various Border Police Regional Directorates, including those in Airports, Burgas, Ruse, Dragoman, Kyustendil, Smolyan, and Elhovo, as well as at border police departments located in Sofia, Varna, Vidin, Bregovo, Petrich, Svilengrad, and Malko Tarnovo.