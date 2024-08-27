Bulgaria's Border Police Announces Recruitment for 400 New Positions

Politics » DEFENSE | August 26, 2024, Monday // 17:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Border Police Announces Recruitment for 400 New Positions

The Main Directorate "Border Police" has announced a recruitment drive for 400 new employees. This is part of a larger effort to fill an additional 1,264 positions within the police force that have recently been approved.

The competition will include 390 positions in the Border Police Regional Directorates that require candidates to hold a high school diploma. Additionally, 10 positions in the Border Police Directorate necessitate a bachelor's degree. Successful candidates will be required to complete a six-month training course at the Academy of the Ministry of the Interior.

Applications can be submitted at various Border Police Regional Directorates, including those in Airports, Burgas, Ruse, Dragoman, Kyustendil, Smolyan, and Elhovo, as well as at border police departments located in Sofia, Varna, Vidin, Bregovo, Petrich, Svilengrad, and Malko Tarnovo.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: border, police, recruitment

Related Articles:

Frontex Team to Stay Until Year-End as Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria-Turkey Border Falls by 70%

Migratory pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped by 70% compared to the previous year

Politics » Defense | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:09

Woman in Critical Condition Following Stabbings at Notting Hill Carnival

A 32-year-old woman is in a life-threatening condition in the hospital following a stabbing at the Notting Hill carnival

World | August 26, 2024, Monday // 14:33

Tragic Incident Near Burgas Airport: Driver Runs Over Sleeping British Tourist

A 26-year-old British woman was involved in a serious accident near Burgas airport when she was struck by a car in the early hours of August 18

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Businessman Killed in Istanbul Shooting; Suspects Flee to Bulgaria

On August 19, an Arab-Israeli businessman named Abdulkadir Anas was killed in Istanbul by unidentified attackers

Crime | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

Tragedy: Plovdiv Police Officer Fatally Shot by Young Son

A tragic incident occurred in Plovdiv, where a 6-year-old child fatally shot his father, a police officer,

Society » Incidents | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 08:30

Bulgarian Police Protest Against Political Pressure on Interior Ministry

Police officers from across Bulgaria gathered in Sofia in a symbolic protest, expressing their concerns about what they describe as unprecedented political pressure on the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Politics | August 12, 2024, Monday // 15:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Frontex Team to Stay Until Year-End as Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria-Turkey Border Falls by 70%

Migratory pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped by 70% compared to the previous year

Politics » Defense | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:09

Zelensky's Advisor Urges Bulgaria: Supply Weapons to Avoid Troop Deployment

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President of Ukraine, has urged Bulgaria to provide more weapons to avoid sending troops

Politics » Defense | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 13:33

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Announces Priority for Air and Rail Transport of Military Aid to Ukraine

During a parliamentary session on Friday, caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov emphasized that Bulgaria is prioritizing air and rail transport for the military aid being sent to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | August 16, 2024, Friday // 16:30

Bulgaria Expands Military Capabilities with Stryker Ammunition and German IRIS-T SLM System

Bulgaria has approved significant defense acquisitions, including ammunition for Stryker combat vehicles and a German air defense system, following a parliamentary vote

Politics » Defense | August 9, 2024, Friday // 08:08

Bulgaria Ratifies Defense Deals with Romania and Turkey

Bulgarian lawmakers have ratified two key memorandums of understanding with Romania and Turkey, focusing on regional military cooperation

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 19:49

Bulgarian Military to Train Ukrainian Forces as Part of NATO Effort

Bulgarian military personnel will take part in training Ukrainian military forces within NATO member countries,

Politics » Defense | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 08:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria