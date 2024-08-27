Man Drowns in Mesta River While Saving His Son

Sea Claims Two Lives in Separate Incidents in Burgas
Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police
A 33-year-old man from the village of Teplen drowned in the Mesta River while attempting to rescue his child, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Blagoevgrad. The tragic incident occurred on the afternoon of August 25, a Sunday, in an area located on the village's land.
The man had ventured into the river to save his seven-year-old son. After managing to push the child to safety on the riverbank, the man himself went under the water and did not resurface.
Emergency medical responders from the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance in Gotse Delchev later confirmed the man's death.
