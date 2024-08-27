Ukraine Suffers Devastating Missile Attack as Zelensky Calls for Stronger International Response

Bulgaria: Ukraine Suffers Devastating Missile Attack as Zelensky Calls for Stronger International Response

In a significant escalation, Russia launched one of its largest strikes against Ukraine, deploying over 100 missiles and nearly 100 Shahed drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a statement released by his office, Zelensky described the attack as one of the most severe to date, targeting vital civilian infrastructure across many regions. Efforts are now underway nationwide to address the aftermath of the strikes.

Zelensky expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, offering condolences to the victims' families. He reported that dozens were injured, all of whom are receiving necessary medical care. The president highlighted the extensive damage inflicted on Ukraine's energy sector, emphasizing that restoration efforts are already in progress, with emergency teams working around the clock to restore power in affected areas.

The Ukrainian leader stressed the importance of international support, urging Ukraine's partners to fulfill their commitments, particularly in providing air defense systems and necessary missiles. He called for a collective effort to intercept Russian missiles and drones, arguing that if such cooperation is effective in the Middle East, it should be mirrored in Europe. Zelensky also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a "sick creature," and argued that the international community's weakness and indecisiveness only encourage further terror.

He insisted that there should be no restrictions on the range of weapons Ukraine can use, especially when Russia faces no such limitations. Zelensky called on global powers, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, to take decisive action to help Ukraine end the conflict.

The attack, which was one of the most massive since the war began, affected numerous regions from Kharkiv and Kyiv to Odesa and western Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities reported significant damage to the energy sector, though restoration work is already in progress. Zelensky reiterated that Putin’s actions are only possible because of the world’s tolerance and called for stronger international responses to end the war justly.

The strikes resulted in casualties across several regions, including Zhytomyr, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia, with reports of multiple deaths and injuries. One of the missiles also hit the Kyiv Reservoir's dam wall, causing damage but posing no immediate threat of flooding, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the strike, claiming it targeted energy infrastructure supporting Ukraine's military-industrial complex and stated that all intended targets were hit. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 15 regions were affected, leading to emergency power cuts as a result of the damage.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that an "object," possibly a drone, flew over Polish territory during the Russian attack on Ukraine. Polish authorities have launched a search operation after radar stations confirmed the presence of the object in their airspace. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Ukraine’s allies to take concrete actions, including allowing long-range strikes on Russian territory and using air defense capabilities to shoot down missiles and drones near their borders, to help end Russian aggression more swiftly.

