German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to intensify efforts to deport individuals who do not have permission to remain in Germany, following a tragic mass stabbing in Solingen. The attack, carried out by a Syrian man with reported ties to the Islamic State, resulted in the deaths of multiple victims and has sparked renewed debate over Germany's immigration policies.

During his visit to Solingen, Scholz laid flowers at the site of the attack, condemning the act as "terrorism against all of us." He addressed the growing concerns about public safety and the need to take decisive action in response to such incidents. Scholz underscored the government's commitment to strengthening deportation processes, stating, "We must do everything possible to ensure that those who cannot and do not have permission to stay in Germany are repatriated and deported." This statement reflects the Chancellor's intention to address the public's fears and the rising influence of far-right rhetoric.

The attack has provided ammunition for the far-right opposition, particularly the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has long called for stricter immigration controls and harsher measures against asylum seekers. The party, which has been gaining traction in recent years, is currently leading in the polls in Saxony and Thuringia, where crucial regional elections are set to take place on Sunday.