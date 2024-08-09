Parachutists Injured After Collision with Parked Car in Bulgarian Village

Society » INCIDENTS | August 26, 2024, Monday // 15:33
Bulgaria: Parachutists Injured After Collision with Parked Car in Bulgarian Village @BNT

Two men with parachutes fell onto a parked car in the village of Chernevo, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on August 25, when Regional Police Station Ikhtiman received a report that two parachutists had landed at the edge of Chernevo. Authorities conducted an inspection at the scene.

It was determined that after jumping from an airplane, the two men collided with the front windshield of a parked car.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening fractures. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Chernevo, car, parachutes

Related Articles:

High-Speed Porsche Crash Shakes Sofia’s "Studentski Grad" District

A serious accident occurred last night in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" district, involving a Porsche

Society » Incidents | August 9, 2024, Friday // 13:51

Fatal Crash on 'Trakia' Highway Claims Life of 29-Year-Old (UPDATED)

A tragic collision occurred this morning on the "Trakia" highway at the 6th kilometer, heading towards Sofia

Society » Incidents | August 2, 2024, Friday // 10:22

Our Mistake: Clarifying Misinformation About Sofia Police Car Incident

We investigated claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged accident involving a new police car from the Ministry of the Interio

Society » Incidents | June 27, 2024, Thursday // 19:00

Fatal Collision Claims Three Lives on Sofia's Ring Road Overnight (UPDATED)

Last night, a tragic accident on the ring road in Sofia resulted in the deaths of three individuals

Society » Incidents | June 25, 2024, Tuesday // 10:02

Fatal Collision: One Dead, 30 Injured in Bus-Car Accident near Belgrade

RTS reported that a collision between a bus and a car near Mali Pozarevac

World » Southeast Europe | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 11:30

Accident Halts Tram Traffic on "Bulgaria" Boulevard in Sofia

The movement of trams along the "Bulgaria" boulevard in the capital was briefly disrupted due to an accident involving a car

Society » Incidents | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgarian Driver Killed in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Migrants in Burgas

In Burgas, a high-speed chase involving a van transporting migrants ended in a fatal cras

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Incident at New Bulgarian University: Person Trapped as Ceiling Collapses (UPDATED)

This morning, the ceiling of a hall at New Bulgarian University collapsed, trapping a person underneath

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

Sea Claims Two Lives in Separate Incidents in Burgas

Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Fires in Rila Mountain Rage On as Emergency Efforts Continue Nationwide

The fires in Rila Mountain continue to burn, with about 50 acres of Rila National Park affected below "Cherni" Peak

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:41

Man Drowns in Mesta River While Saving His Son

A 33-year-old man from the village of Teplen drowned in the Mesta River while attempting to rescue his child

Society » Incidents | August 26, 2024, Monday // 16:38

Burgas Man in Coma After Violent Assault

A 40-year-old man is currently in a coma after being severely beaten and left on the sidewalk on Peter Beron Street in the Pobeda district of Burgas

Society » Incidents | August 26, 2024, Monday // 10:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria