Parachutists Injured After Collision with Parked Car in Bulgarian Village

High-Speed Porsche Crash Shakes Sofia’s "Studentski Grad" District
A serious accident occurred last night in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" district, involving a Porsche
Two men with parachutes fell onto a parked car in the village of Chernevo, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior.
The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on August 25, when Regional Police Station Ikhtiman received a report that two parachutists had landed at the edge of Chernevo. Authorities conducted an inspection at the scene.
It was determined that after jumping from an airplane, the two men collided with the front windshield of a parked car.
Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening fractures. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident.
In Burgas, a high-speed chase involving a van transporting migrants ended in a fatal cras
This morning, the ceiling of a hall at New Bulgarian University collapsed, trapping a person underneath
Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police
The fires in Rila Mountain continue to burn, with about 50 acres of Rila National Park affected below "Cherni" Peak
A 33-year-old man from the village of Teplen drowned in the Mesta River while attempting to rescue his child
A 40-year-old man is currently in a coma after being severely beaten and left on the sidewalk on Peter Beron Street in the Pobeda district of Burgas
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023