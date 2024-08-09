Parachutists Injured After Collision with Parked Car in Bulgarian Village

Two men with parachutes fell onto a parked car in the village of Chernevo, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. on August 25, when Regional Police Station Ikhtiman received a report that two parachutists had landed at the edge of Chernevo. Authorities conducted an inspection at the scene.

It was determined that after jumping from an airplane, the two men collided with the front windshield of a parked car.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening fractures. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident.