'Revival' Party Voices Distrust in New Bulgarian Caretaker Government

Politics | August 26, 2024, Monday // 15:03
Bulgaria: 'Revival' Party Voices Distrust in New Bulgarian Caretaker Government Tsoncho Ganev

The new government of Bulgaria is merely a continuation of the previous one, according to Tsoncho Ganev, the deputy chairman of the "Revival" party, who expressed a lack of trust in the newly formed administration during an interview with BNR. One major concern highlighted by Ganev is the appointment of the new Minister of Internal Affairs. He explained that the minister's close association with Peevski over the years raises doubts about his ability to ensure fair elections, particularly regarding the prevention of vote-buying schemes. Ganev pointed out that this connection dates back to the time of Oresharski's government when Peevski's influence was significant in the Ministry of the Interior.

Another reason for "Revival's" distrust is the recent announcement that EU foreign ministers are set to meet and discuss sending military instructors to train the Ukrainian army, a move that the party opposes. Ganev also criticized the constitutional changes adopted with the support of WCC-DB, GERB, and DPS, arguing that these developments have allowed Peevski's influence to persist in the new government, despite some cosmetic changes.

Ganev was unequivocal in stating that there is no possibility of rapprochement between "Revival" and GERB, reaffirming his party's position as fierce opposition to GERB. He condemned GERB for promoting Euro-Atlantic values, which he believes are at odds with Bulgarian national interests, and accused the party of embodying corruption and poor governance over the past 13 years.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed satisfaction with the reshuffle in the Ministry of Internal Affairs within the new caretaker government. BSP chairman Atanas Zafirov praised the appointment of Atanas Ilkov as the new interior minister, describing him as a career professional who could ensure transparent elections. Zafirov also commented on the broader composition of the cabinet, noting that it remains largely unchanged but welcomed the decision not to appoint Mr. Glavchev as foreign minister. He expressed confidence in the new foreign minister, Ivan Kondov, as a career diplomat capable of protecting national interests.

The BSP has called for urgent consultations with all political parties regarding the Bulgarian candidacy for European Commissioner. Zafirov indicated that the BSP is prepared to propose names if invited to participate in such discussions, underscoring the party's readiness to engage in the process.

Tags: BSP, Ganev, Revival, government

