Bulgarian Team Clinches 3 Medals at International Geography Olympiad in Dublin

Sports | August 26, 2024, Monday // 14:35
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Team Clinches 3 Medals at International Geography Olympiad in Dublin @mon.bg

The Bulgarian team achieved notable success at the 20th International Geography Olympiad (iGEO), held from August 19 to August 24 in Dublin, Ireland. They secured one silver medal and two bronze medals in the prestigious competition.

Alexander Iliev from Sofia's Mathematical High School "Paisiy Hilendarski" won the silver medal for Bulgaria. The bronze medals were awarded to Anna Pashova, a student from the 91st German Language High School "Prof. Konstantin Galabov," and Bozhidar Rizov, the youngest team member, who studies at the First Private Mathematical High School.

The Olympiad saw participation from nearly 200 students representing 50 countries. Contestants faced a series of challenges including a test, fieldwork, and a multimedia exam. The Bulgarian team was led by Ch. PhD Kaloyan Tsvetkov, a lecturer at Sofia University "Kliment Ohridski," and Daniel Hristov, a teacher at the National High School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences "Ak. Lyubomir Chakalov" in Sofia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Olympiad, Bulgarian, medal

Related Articles:

Frontex Team to Stay Until Year-End as Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria-Turkey Border Falls by 70%

Migratory pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped by 70% compared to the previous year

Politics » Defense | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:09

Black Sea Hoteliers Decry 'Miserable' Season Amid Massive Drop in Tourism

Hoteliers along Bulgaria's Black Sea coast are reporting a disappointing summer season

Business » Tourism | August 26, 2024, Monday // 17:25

European Prosecutor's Office Seizes Assets in €2.6 Million Bulgarian Water Supply Fraud Investigation

The European Public Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has seized assets in connection with an investigation into a 2.6 million euro fraud related to the water supply system of a Bulgarian municipality

World » EU | August 26, 2024, Monday // 13:15

Bulgarians Return with 4 Medals fro the Summer Biathlon World Championship in Estonia

Milena Todorova finished 21st in the women's mass start

Sports | August 26, 2024, Monday // 11:31

Syrian Suspect in Solingen Terror Attack Was Set for Deportation to Bulgaria

The man arrested for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, was a Syrian refugee who was scheduled to be deported to Bulgaria

World » EU | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 18:05

Zelensky's Advisor Urges Bulgaria: Supply Weapons to Avoid Troop Deployment

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President of Ukraine, has urged Bulgaria to provide more weapons to avoid sending troops

Politics » Defense | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 13:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarians Return with 4 Medals fro the Summer Biathlon World Championship in Estonia

Milena Todorova finished 21st in the women's mass start

Sports | August 26, 2024, Monday // 11:31

New Category Proposed in Boxing for Transgender and Intersex Competitors

The controversy surrounding trans and intersex women in the women’s boxing tournament at the Paris Olympics may soon have a resolution

Sports | August 19, 2024, Monday // 18:00

Tickets for Djokovic-Dimitrov Exhibition in Sofia Sell Out in Just 8 Minutes

Tickets for the upcoming exhibition match between Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 18:30

Bulgaria's Olympic Champion Karlos Nasar: "My Limit Is Still Far Ahead"

Karlos Nasar, one of Bulgaria's three Olympic champions from Paris, returned home today to a hero's welcome after securing a gold medal in the French capital

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Breaking Barriers: Italian Sprinter to Compete as First Transgender Paralympian

Valentina Petrillo, a visually impaired sprinter from Italy, is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete in the Paralympic Games

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 15:03

Bulgarian Olympic Champions Semen Novikov and Magomed Ramazanov Return Home to Hero’s Welcome

Semen Novikov and Magomed Ramazanov, the Olympic champions from Paris, have returned to Bulgaria

Sports | August 12, 2024, Monday // 17:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria