Bulgarian Team Clinches 3 Medals at International Geography Olympiad in Dublin

The Bulgarian team achieved notable success at the 20th International Geography Olympiad (iGEO), held from August 19 to August 24 in Dublin, Ireland. They secured one silver medal and two bronze medals in the prestigious competition.

Alexander Iliev from Sofia's Mathematical High School "Paisiy Hilendarski" won the silver medal for Bulgaria. The bronze medals were awarded to Anna Pashova, a student from the 91st German Language High School "Prof. Konstantin Galabov," and Bozhidar Rizov, the youngest team member, who studies at the First Private Mathematical High School.

The Olympiad saw participation from nearly 200 students representing 50 countries. Contestants faced a series of challenges including a test, fieldwork, and a multimedia exam. The Bulgarian team was led by Ch. PhD Kaloyan Tsvetkov, a lecturer at Sofia University "Kliment Ohridski," and Daniel Hristov, a teacher at the National High School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences "Ak. Lyubomir Chakalov" in Sofia.