Woman in Critical Condition Following Stabbings at Notting Hill Carnival

A 32-year-old woman is in a life-threatening condition in the hospital following a stabbing at the Notting Hill carnival, according to the Metropolitan Police, as reported by "The Guardian". On Sunday, the police reported three separate stabbings during the annual West London event. In addition to the critically injured woman, a 29-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and a 24-year-old man was also stabbed, though his condition remains unconfirmed.

The police reported that fifteen officers were assaulted during the carnival, but fortunately, none sustained serious injuries. A total of 90 arrests were made on Sunday, with charges ranging from assault on an emergency worker and possession with intent to supply, to sexual offenses and robbery.

The police spokesperson noted, “Hundreds of thousands of people came to Notting Hill carnival today to enjoy a fantastic celebration. Our officers were working diligently to ensure safety as part of a meticulously planned operation. Unfortunately, a minority of individuals chose to engage in criminal activities and violence.”

In addition to the arrests, the police were granted increased search powers to curb further violence after recovering knives at the scene. Arrests also included suspects for drug possession, theft, possession of nitrous oxide, and various public order offenses.