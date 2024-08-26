European Prosecutor's Office Seizes Assets in €2.6 Million Bulgarian Water Supply Fraud Investigation

The European Public Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has seized assets in connection with an investigation into a 2.6 million euro fraud related to the water supply system of a Bulgarian municipality. The probe targets civil servants and a mayor suspected of embezzling funds from the EU budget.

At the request of the European Prosecutor's Office, the Sofia Court of Appeal has ordered the confiscation of various assets, including seven buildings totaling nearly 2,000 square meters and three vehicles. The assets are linked to individuals under investigation for their involvement in the fraud.

The case revolves around a project aimed at reconstructing the water supply network and reservoir in a Bulgarian municipality. The project, funded by the State Fund "Agriculture" under the EU Rural Development Program, had a budget of 2.6 million euros.

Investigators have uncovered evidence suggesting that the project was marred by fraud. It is alleged that state officials from the "Agriculture" fund, in collusion with the mayor and private companies, engaged in unfavorable agreements to artificially inflate the cost of the construction works.