Atanas Ilkov Vows to Ensure Fair Elections as Bulgaria’s New Interior Minister Amid Political Controversy

Politics | August 26, 2024, Monday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Atanas Ilkov Vows to Ensure Fair Elections as Bulgaria’s New Interior Minister Amid Political Controversy Atanas Ilkov

The nominee for Bulgaria’s new Minister of Internal Affairs, Atanas Ilkov, has stated that his primary focus will be to ensure fair and transparent elections. In a recent interview with BNR, Ilkov emphasized his commitment to meeting public expectations by maintaining public order and overseeing a just electoral process. He also outlined additional priorities for the Ministry, including addressing migration pressures, enhancing road safety, and tackling issues related to drug production and distribution.

Despite Ilkov’s proposed appointment, there has been significant opposition from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). Representatives from WCC-DB have expressed their dissatisfaction with Ilkov’s nomination, citing concerns about political motivations and past controversies. Kiril Petkov from WCC-DB criticized the decision on Facebook, highlighting previous disagreements with Ilkov and stressing that only a substantial electoral turnout could alter the current political dynamics.

Yavor Bozhankov, another WCC-DB MP, voiced similar concerns on Nova TV. He questioned the rationale behind Ilkov’s nomination and criticized the handling of past incidents under Ilkov’s leadership, including the handling of a hostage situation in Lyaskovets and issues with police response.

Atanas Ilkov, who currently serves as the Director of the Main Directorate "National Police," has a history of leading significant police operations. His previous roles include heading the Plovdiv police and managing high-profile cases such as the Lyaskovets standoff in 2014.

Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev defended the nomination, stating that the proposed changes were made in consultation with President Rumen Radev. Glavchev emphasized the importance of professional expertise and non-politicization in the appointment process, pointing out that finding qualified candidates for such a crucial position is challenging.

Glavchev also mentioned that the international situation is expected to become more complex, underscoring the need for a dedicated and experienced individual in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He further noted the importance of maintaining professional standards and avoiding political influence in government appointments.

Overall, the appointment of Atanas Ilkov as Minister of Internal Affairs has sparked debate, with some praising his experience and others questioning the motivations behind his nomination.

Tags: Ilkov, Glavchev, WCC-DB

