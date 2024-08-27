Poland Scrambles Jets as Russian Strikes Intensify Across Ukraine

On August 26, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces alerted residents that Polish and allied jets were deployed in southeastern Poland in response to a massive wave of Russian attacks across Ukraine. This move comes amid escalating tensions and increased military activity in the region.

By 10:09 a.m. local time, reports indicated that at least three people had been killed in Ukraine as a result of the strikes. Affected areas included Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kryvyi Rih, with additional strikes reported in Lviv, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

The Polish Operational Command noted that all necessary measures to safeguard Polish airspace had been implemented, and the situation was under continuous monitoring. They reported that long-range Russian aviation activity had intensified since early morning, targeting locations primarily in western Ukraine.

This recent surge in Russian attacks marks a significant escalation, with the last similar spike in activity occurring on July 8, when at least 42 people were killed and over 200 wounded across Ukraine. In the latest attack, the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, the largest children’s medical center in Ukraine, was struck by a ballistic missile, resulting in two fatalities.