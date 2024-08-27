Poland Scrambles Jets as Russian Strikes Intensify Across Ukraine

Ukraine Successfully Tests First Homegrown Ballistic Missile
Ukraine successfully tested its first domestically produced ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on August 27
On August 26, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces alerted residents that Polish and allied jets were deployed in southeastern Poland in response to a massive wave of Russian attacks across Ukraine. This move comes amid escalating tensions and increased military activity in the region.
By 10:09 a.m. local time, reports indicated that at least three people had been killed in Ukraine as a result of the strikes. Affected areas included Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kryvyi Rih, with additional strikes reported in Lviv, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.
The Polish Operational Command noted that all necessary measures to safeguard Polish airspace had been implemented, and the situation was under continuous monitoring. They reported that long-range Russian aviation activity had intensified since early morning, targeting locations primarily in western Ukraine.
This recent surge in Russian attacks marks a significant escalation, with the last similar spike in activity occurring on July 8, when at least 42 people were killed and over 200 wounded across Ukraine. In the latest attack, the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, the largest children’s medical center in Ukraine, was struck by a ballistic missile, resulting in two fatalities.
For the second consecutive night, Ukraine has endured a massive Russian attack, with at least two people reported dead in Kryvyi Rih
In a significant escalation, Russia launched one of its largest strikes against Ukraine, deploying over 100 missiles and nearly 100 Shahed drones
Ukraine has called on Belarus to withdraw its troops from their shared border,
A Reuters journalist, covering the war in Ukraine, was reported missing following a missile strike on his hotel in the eastern city of Kramators
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian military's ground operation in Russia's Kursk region was conducted without informing the United States
Five civilians were killed, and 12 others were injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Rakitnoye in Russia’s Belgorod region
