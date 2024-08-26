Bulgaria's October 27 Elections Set as President Radev Approves 'Glavchev 2' Caretaker Cabinet

President Rumen Radev is set to issue a decree for the appointment of the new interim government, led by Dimitar Glavchev, tomorrow, following a meeting with Glavchev. The acting prime minister presented the composition of his second term cabinet (see bellow), and Radev expressed appreciation for his efforts to reduce political tensions and ensure fair elections.

The elections are officially scheduled for October 27th.

Radev indicated that the new (old) cabinet, referred to as "Glavchev 2," will be sworn in before the National Assembly on the same day the decree is issued. He emphasized the need for the cabinet to address significant issues, including the urgent problem of water shortages affecting many Bulgarian citizens.

In addition to overseeing the elections, the caretaker government will be responsible for nominating a candidate for European Commissioner by the end of the week. Glavchev noted that the current government has fulfilled its previous responsibilities effectively.

During the mandate handover, Radev made it clear that his immediate signing of the decree would be contingent upon the "Glavchev 2" cabinet meeting the key requirement of ensuring fair elections. If this condition is met, the government will be officially appointed and the elections scheduled for October 27 will proceed as planned.

Dimitar Glavchev has proposed Atanas Ilkov, currently the Director of the Main Directorate "Criminal Police," as the acting Minister of Internal Affairs. This role will replace the controversial appointment of Kalin Stoyanov. Additionally, Glavchev has suggested Ivan Kondov as the new foreign minister.

President Rumen Radev has accepted these appointments and confirmed that he will sign the decree for the new government’s formation tomorrow.

The candidate for caretaker prime minister, Dimitar Glavchev, presented the composition of his second caretaker government to the head of state, Rumen Radev.

Last week, the president refused to sign the decree for Goritsa Grancharova's office due to the presence of Kalin Stoyanov as interior minister on the list.

Yesterday, Vice President Iliana Yotova confirmed that Radev will again refuse to sign a decree if Dimitar Glavchev also proposes Kalin Stoyanov.

Here are the names of the ministers in the "Glavchev 2" cabinet:

Prime Minister - Dimitar Glavchev

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance - Lyudmila Petkova

Minister of Internal Affairs - Atanas Ilkov

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works - Violeta Koritarova

Minister of Labor and Social Policy - Ivaylo Ivanov

Minister of Defense - Gen. Atanas Zapryanov

Minister of Foreign Affairs - Ivan Kondov

Minister of Justice - Maria Pavlova

Minister of Education and Science - Galin Tsokov

Minister of Health - Galya Kondeva

Minister of Culture - Nayden Todorov

Minister of Environment and Water - Petar Dimitrov

Minister of Agriculture and Food - Georgi Tahov

Minister of Transport and Communications - Krasimira Stoyanova

Minister of Economy and Industry - Petko Nikolov

Minister of Innovation and Growth - Rosen Karadimov

Minister of Energy - Vladimir Malinov

Minister of e-government - Valentin Mundrov

Minister of Tourism - Evtim Miloshev

Minister of Youth and Sports - Georgi Glushkov