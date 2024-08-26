Bulgarians Return with 4 Medals fro the Summer Biathlon World Championship in Estonia

Milena Todorova finished 21st in the women's mass start



Milena Todorova put an end to Bulgaria's participation at the Summer Biathlon World Championships in Otepaa, Estonia with 21st place in the women's mass start. Milena started 10th, but she did not have a day at the finish line and after 10 misses in the four shootings, she finished 4.07 minutes behind the winner. The title was taken by the 33-year-old Latvian Baiba Bendika with 4 wrong shots and 24 seconds ahead of theFinnish Suvi Minkkinen (2), the bronze went to the Czech Tereza Vobornikova (1).

Bulgaria finished its performance at the world championships in Estonia with 3 gold and one silver medal, two fourth, one sixth, one eighth and one ninth place.

Yesterday, the Bulgarian girls recorded a triumph in the pursuit. The Bulgarian women occupied the first two places, with Valentina Dimitrova grabbing the gold and Lora Hristova the silver. Valentina finished with 4 misses in the shooting, Lora (5) finished 23.9 seconds after her, the bronze went to the Czech Ilona Plechacova with 3 inaccuracies at the finish line and 37 seconds behind the winner. The rest of the Bulgarian representatives took the following places: 39. Raya Adjamova (12), 44. Irina Georgieva (12), 45. Nikol Klenovska (11), and Stefani Yolova did not finish.

Thus, the Bulgarian women won all the girls' world titles, after three days ago Lora Hristova triumphed in the supersprint, and on Saturday Valentina Dimitrova grabbed the gold in the sprint. Valentina, Lora and Stefani were part of the Bulgarian relay team that won bronze at the girls' world championships in Salt Lake City two years ago. Last summer, Bulgaria also won three gold medals, then Lora Hristova triumphed in all disciplines and became the most decorated female biathlete at the World Youth Championships in Oserble, Slovakia.

Among the youth today in Otepaa in the pursuit of 10 km, the Ukrainian Vitaliy Mandzin won the second title, and the Bulgarians took the following places: 12. Konstantin Vassilev 1.09 min behind the winner with 5 misses in the shooting, 24. Georgi Naumov (7), 30. Georgi Georgov (7), 33. Veselin Belchinski (9) and 36. Nikolay Nikolov (8). No one finished with a clean shot, and the three medalists each had 4 wrong rounds.

The Summer Biathlon World Championships was the last major test before the start of the new season, which begins on November 30 with the World Cup round in Kontiolahti (Finland). The Pre-Olympic Winter will determine the participation quotas for the 2026 Milan/Cortina Winter Games.

The two world champions Valentina Dimitrova and Lora Hristova are returning from the championship in Estonia with a flight via Frankfurt, which is expected at Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport today, August 26, Monday at 10:35 p.m.