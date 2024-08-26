Hamas Rejects Israel's New Ceasefire Conditions, Delegation Exits Cairo Talks

World | August 26, 2024, Monday // 11:03
Hamas has rejected the new conditions proposed by Israel for a ceasefire agreement, insisting on adherence to the terms established on July 2, CNN reported. The Hamas delegation departed Cairo on Sunday evening after talks with mediators, casting further doubt on the prospects of a breakthrough in the US-supported efforts to end the 10-month-long conflict.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, emphasized that any agreement must reflect the July 2 accord, which includes a permanent ceasefire, a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the return of residents to their homes, humanitarian relief and reconstruction, and a serious prisoner exchange deal. Al-Rishq's statement underlined Hamas's demand that Israel adhere strictly to these terms.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan accused Israel of introducing new conditions that were not part of the original agreement. These new demands reportedly include repositioning Israeli troops in the Philadelphi corridor, a crucial strip along the Egypt border, and the involvement of non-Palestinian entities in managing the Rafah crossing.

Hamas has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for impeding progress in the negotiations, accusing him of imposing additional demands and lacking genuine commitment to a ceasefire. Netanyahu has maintained that the conflict will continue until Hamas is defeated, a stance that has been challenged by some Israeli officials and families of captives held by Hamas.

On October 7 last year, Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages, with more than 100 still in captivity. In retaliation, Israel initiated a significant military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, which has been criticized for its impact on civilians. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 40,000 Palestinians have died as a result of the Israeli operations.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military reported that around 100 fighter jets had targeted and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, with more than 40 launch sites in Lebanon being struck. The Israeli government declared a 48-hour emergency amid heightened tensions with Lebanon.

