Burgas Man in Coma After Violent Assault

A 40-year-old man is currently in a coma after being severely beaten and left on the sidewalk on Peter Beron Street in the Pobeda district of Burgas. The incident occurred early on August 24, around 2:30 a.m., and was reported to the First Regional Office in Burgas. The man was found with noticeable injuries to his head and body and was subsequently admitted to the intensive care unit at the local state hospital.
Witnesses identified the attackers as a 45-year-old resident of Burgas and his 20-year-old son, who also lives in the Pobeda district. The wooden rod used in the assault has been recovered and seized. Both suspects have been detained under a 24-hour warrant.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case.
