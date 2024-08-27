Belarus Accused of Provoking Tensions at Border, Ukraine Faces New Wave of Russian Bombings

Ukraine has called on Belarus to withdraw its troops from their shared border, accusing Minsk of amassing forces in the Gomel region under the pretense of military maneuvers. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has urged Belarus not to make "tragic mistakes" under pressure from Moscow. The ministry expressed concerns about the potential global security threat posed by these exercises due to their proximity to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Despite recent accusations from Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko that Ukraine has stationed over 120,000 troops along the Belarusian border, Ukraine has reiterated that it has no hostile intentions toward the Belarusian people.

In a separate development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized some allies for delays in delivering promised military aid. He highlighted that despite strong commitments, defense packages often take months to materialize. Zelensky also reported recent Ukrainian advances into Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have captured two settlements and taken prisoners.

This morning, the Ukrainian military reported a drone attack on Kyiv by Russia. Preliminary information indicates no injuries or significant damage. Central and eastern Ukraine were placed under air raid alerts overnight. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its air defense systems had destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones, including nine over the Saratov region. The governor of Saratov reported that debris from these drones had damaged several houses, and a woman was seriously injured.

The conflict in Ukraine remains intense, with frequent explosions reported across the country. In the past 24 hours, Ukraine experienced 136 clashes with Russian forces and was subjected to attacks involving missiles, bombs, and drones. The most intense fighting is reported in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kurakhovsk regions. Moscow reported that Ukrainian drones had been shot down, with some hitting buildings in the Saratov region, causing injuries and damage.

President Zelensky confirmed that the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast is ongoing and that Ukrainian forces have taken control of two more settlements. He also expressed condolences to the families of those who died in a recent attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk, including British security adviser Ryan Evans, who was part of a Reuters team.

Russia has launched a new round of strikes against Ukraine, using drones and missiles from ships and planes. The Ukrainian Air Force reported launch maneuvers by bombers in the Caspian Sea region and a suspected launch of Kalibr cruise missiles. The Air Force has issued constant alerts on Telegram, urging residents from Kharkiv to Vinnytsia to seek shelter. Explosions have been reported in cities such as Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv, where some areas are experiencing power outages.