Trump Plans to Include Elon Musk in Cabinet if Elected, Cites AI Expertise

Former President Donald Trump expressed his desire to include Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his cabinet if he is re-elected. In an upcoming interview with Shawn Ryan of 'The Shawn Ryan Show,' Trump mentioned that although he would like to have Musk on his team, he is unsure if Musk could manage the responsibilities given his numerous existing commitments.

Trump acknowledged that while Musk is deeply involved in running major businesses, he could still contribute valuable insights, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Trump highlighted Musk's expertise in AI, noting that Musk could offer significant guidance even if he couldn't fully engage in cabinet duties.

Trump emphasized the importance of focusing on AI development, warning that if the US does not prioritize this, China is likely to take the lead. He noted that China is currently working on a massive increase in electricity production, contrasting it with the U.S.'s lack of progress in this area.

Describing Musk as an 'unusual character,' Trump praised his intelligence and said that the country should value its geniuses. Trump appreciated Musk's willingness to help streamline government processes and his love for the country.

Regarding the upcoming election, Trump underscored its critical importance, stating that a loss could spell doom for the nation. He described the election on November 5 as potentially the most pivotal day in US history.

Trump also reflected on the immense popularity of his recent podcast with Musk, claiming it had an unprecedented audience. He remarked that the episode had been viewed by hundreds of millions, with some estimates suggesting a staggering 750 million viewers, calling the numbers 'crazy.'