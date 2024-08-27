Bulgarian Army Joins Efforts to Combat Expanding Fire in Rila Mountains

Society » INCIDENTS | August 26, 2024, Monday // 09:27
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Army Joins Efforts to Combat Expanding Fire in Rila Mountains @Ministry of Defense

Today, the army will join efforts to extinguish the fire near Cherni Vrah in the Rila Mountains, which ignited on Thursday at an altitude of over 2,300 meters and has since grown, according to Chief Commissioner Alexander Zhartov, director of the Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Population Protection."

The challenging terrain makes it impossible to use equipment, requiring all firefighting efforts to be done by hand. While the fire appears to be expanding with significant smoke, the situation is difficult to assess as some areas are only smoldering. Drones have been used to survey the area, and although the fire looks alarming from a distance, it is less severe up close. Currently, there is no immediate danger to people or populated areas due to the fire's remote location.

Efforts to combat the fires high in the Rila Mountains continue for the fourth day. Firefighters, foresters, and volunteers are expected to remain involved in containing the fire near Cherni Vrah above Dupnitsa, which has already consumed over 30 decares of forest within the Rila National Park.

A partial state of emergency was declared in Dupnitsa late last night, prompting a request for state assistance. The military is expected to assist in the firefighting efforts today. Teams equipped with rammers and sprinklers will continue battling the flames in the Kalin Dam area, where previously controlled outbreaks flared up again a few days ago. Due to the strong and hazardous winds in the surrounding ridges, aircraft cannot be deployed to extinguish the fires at this time.

