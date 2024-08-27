Fire on Varna-Plovdiv Train Causes Delays, Driver Hospitalized After Fainting

Fires in Rila Mountain Rage On as Emergency Efforts Continue Nationwide
The fires in Rila Mountain continue to burn, with about 50 acres of Rila National Park affected below "Cherni" Peak
A fire broke out last night on the fast train traveling from Varna to Plovdiv, just before reaching Chirpan, according to BNR. The incident occurred when the locomotive of the train caught fire, as reported by passenger Atanas Angelov, who was on board.
The train had already been running an hour late, having left Stara Zagora with locomotive 43309. About 3-4 kilometers before Chirpan, smoke began to emerge, followed by flames. Despite efforts by the crew to reach the station, they were unsuccessful, and the train stopped roughly one kilometer away. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to extinguish the blaze.
One of the train drivers fainted during the incident and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Angelov added. Passengers were subsequently transported to their destinations by buses.
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) announced on its website that train traffic has since been restored. However, night trains on the Sofia-Burgas line experienced significant delays, with the train heading to the coast delayed by over two hours and the one bound for the capital by nearly three hours.
In Burgas, a high-speed chase involving a van transporting migrants ended in a fatal cras
This morning, the ceiling of a hall at New Bulgarian University collapsed, trapping a person underneath
Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police
A 33-year-old man from the village of Teplen drowned in the Mesta River while attempting to rescue his child
Two men with parachutes fell onto a parked car in the village of Chernevo
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023