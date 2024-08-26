Satellite Debris the Size of a Bus Lights Up Bulgarian Sky

Late last night, a glowing object was observed in the sky over Bulgaria, which was later identified as a fragment of an artificial satellite. The object, estimated to be the size of a car or a bus, was initially mistaken for a meteorite or asteroid. However, Nikola Petrov, the director of the Rozhen Observatory, clarified that it was indeed a piece of "space junk."

According to Petrov, the fragment is likely part of a non-functioning satellite or other artificial device. He noted that there are over 200,000 such objects orbiting Earth, and sightings of these remnants are expected to become more frequent in the near future.

Petrov also raised concerns about the potential dangers posed by space debris. While these objects are currently considered relatively safe, he warned that in the next 20 to 30 years, the situation could worsen. The debris might become a significant threat to Earth and its inhabitants, echoing scenarios depicted in science fiction movies.