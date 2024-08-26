Satellite Debris the Size of a Bus Lights Up Bulgarian Sky
Late last night, a glowing object was observed in the sky over Bulgaria, which was later identified as a fragment of an artificial satellite. The object, estimated to be the size of a car or a bus, was initially mistaken for a meteorite or asteroid. However, Nikola Petrov, the director of the Rozhen Observatory, clarified that it was indeed a piece of "space junk."
According to Petrov, the fragment is likely part of a non-functioning satellite or other artificial device. He noted that there are over 200,000 such objects orbiting Earth, and sightings of these remnants are expected to become more frequent in the near future.
Petrov also raised concerns about the potential dangers posed by space debris. While these objects are currently considered relatively safe, he warned that in the next 20 to 30 years, the situation could worsen. The debris might become a significant threat to Earth and its inhabitants, echoing scenarios depicted in science fiction movies.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian Driver Killed in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Migrants in Burgas
In Burgas, a high-speed chase involving a van transporting migrants ended in a fatal cras
Incident at New Bulgarian University: Person Trapped as Ceiling Collapses (UPDATED)
This morning, the ceiling of a hall at New Bulgarian University collapsed, trapping a person underneath
Bulgaria’s State Reserve Allocates 133,000 Liters of Water to Drought-Affected Municipalities
The State Agency "State Reserve and Wartime Stocks" has announced it will supply three municipalities with bottled drinking water due to ongoing drought and reduced water flow in local sources
Sea Claims Two Lives in Separate Incidents in Burgas
Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police
Fires in Rila Mountain Rage On as Emergency Efforts Continue Nationwide
The fires in Rila Mountain continue to burn, with about 50 acres of Rila National Park affected below "Cherni" Peak
Sunny Start with Afternoon Showers in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria
On Tuesday, sunny weather will dominate much of Bulgaria until midday