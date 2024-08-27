Reuters Journalist Killed in Missile Strike on Hotel in Ukraine

Ukraine Successfully Tests First Homegrown Ballistic Missile
Ukraine successfully tested its first domestically produced ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on August 27
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
A Reuters journalist, covering the war in Ukraine, was reported missing following a missile strike on his hotel in the eastern city of Kramatorsk. The city, under Ukrainian control but close to the front lines, saw the Sapphire Hotel destroyed by what is believed to be an "Iskander" missile on Saturday night.
The Reuters agency had accommodated a six-member team at the hotel. While two members of the team were taken to the hospital, and three others have been contacted, urgent efforts were underway to locate the sixth member.
Later in the evening, the Ukrainian news agency "Unian" reported that the body of the missing journalist was discovered 19 hours after the debris had been cleared. According to the report, the deceased was a 40-year-old British national. The injured include citizens from Germany, the USA, Latvia, and Ukraine.
The attack also caused damage to nearby buildings and homes, though the total number of people injured remains unconfirmed.
For the second consecutive night, Ukraine has endured a massive Russian attack, with at least two people reported dead in Kryvyi Rih
In a significant escalation, Russia launched one of its largest strikes against Ukraine, deploying over 100 missiles and nearly 100 Shahed drones
On August 26, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces alerted residents that Polish and allied jets were deployed in southeastern Poland in response to a massive wave of Russian attacks across Ukraine
Ukraine has called on Belarus to withdraw its troops from their shared border,
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian military's ground operation in Russia's Kursk region was conducted without informing the United States
Five civilians were killed, and 12 others were injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Rakitnoye in Russia’s Belgorod region
