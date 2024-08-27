Reuters Journalist Killed in Missile Strike on Hotel in Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | August 26, 2024, Monday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Reuters Journalist Killed in Missile Strike on Hotel in Ukraine

A Reuters journalist, covering the war in Ukraine, was reported missing following a missile strike on his hotel in the eastern city of Kramatorsk. The city, under Ukrainian control but close to the front lines, saw the Sapphire Hotel destroyed by what is believed to be an "Iskander" missile on Saturday night.

The Reuters agency had accommodated a six-member team at the hotel. While two members of the team were taken to the hospital, and three others have been contacted, urgent efforts were underway to locate the sixth member.

Later in the evening, the Ukrainian news agency "Unian" reported that the body of the missing journalist was discovered 19 hours after the debris had been cleared. According to the report, the deceased was a 40-year-old British national. The injured include citizens from Germany, the USA, Latvia, and Ukraine.

The attack also caused damage to nearby buildings and homes, though the total number of people injured remains unconfirmed.

