Final Week of August Brings Heat, Showers, and Thunderstorms Across Bulgaria

The last week of August kicks off with sunny weather, but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. Southeastern areas can expect thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with a light to moderate northeasterly wind blowing across the region. Maximum temperatures will range between 31° and 36°, with Sofia seeing around 30°.

Sunny conditions will also dominate in the mountains, although cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds are expected to develop after noon. These could lead to short-term, but occasionally intense, precipitation in areas like Strandzha-Sakar. A moderate to strong wind from the east-northeast will accompany these changes, with maximum temperatures reaching around 24° at 1200 meters and 17° at 2000 meters.

The coast will enjoy sunny skies, but rain is anticipated on the southern shores by Tuesday night. Coastal temperatures will rise to between 29° and 32°, while the sea temperature among 2-3 bales of waves will reach up to 28°.

Looking ahead, most areas will experience predominantly sunny weather through midday over the next few days. However, cumulus clouds will build in the afternoon and persist until midnight, bringing brief showers and thunderstorms. These phenomena are expected to intensify, especially towards Thursday and Friday. Tomorrow, the maximum temperatures will range between 30° and 35°, but a gradual decrease is expected, with Friday seeing temperatures between 26° and 31°.