Final Week of August Brings Heat, Showers, and Thunderstorms Across Bulgaria

Sunny Start with Afternoon Showers in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria
On Tuesday, sunny weather will dominate much of Bulgaria until midday
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
The last week of August kicks off with sunny weather, but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. Southeastern areas can expect thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with a light to moderate northeasterly wind blowing across the region. Maximum temperatures will range between 31° and 36°, with Sofia seeing around 30°.
Sunny conditions will also dominate in the mountains, although cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds are expected to develop after noon. These could lead to short-term, but occasionally intense, precipitation in areas like Strandzha-Sakar. A moderate to strong wind from the east-northeast will accompany these changes, with maximum temperatures reaching around 24° at 1200 meters and 17° at 2000 meters.
The coast will enjoy sunny skies, but rain is anticipated on the southern shores by Tuesday night. Coastal temperatures will rise to between 29° and 32°, while the sea temperature among 2-3 bales of waves will reach up to 28°.
Looking ahead, most areas will experience predominantly sunny weather through midday over the next few days. However, cumulus clouds will build in the afternoon and persist until midnight, bringing brief showers and thunderstorms. These phenomena are expected to intensify, especially towards Thursday and Friday. Tomorrow, the maximum temperatures will range between 30° and 35°, but a gradual decrease is expected, with Friday seeing temperatures between 26° and 31°.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The State Agency "State Reserve and Wartime Stocks" has announced it will supply three municipalities with bottled drinking water due to ongoing drought and reduced water flow in local sources
On Tuesday, sunny weather will dominate much of Bulgaria until midday
Overnight, the skies will remain mostly clear with calm conditions,
More than 300 settlements across Bulgaria are currently on a water regime, affecting nearly 500,000 people
Friday will see mostly sunny weather, though it will be accompanied by some wind.
On Thursday, sunny skies are expected, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023