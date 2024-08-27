Final Week of August Brings Heat, Showers, and Thunderstorms Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 26, 2024, Monday // 08:56
Bulgaria: Final Week of August Brings Heat, Showers, and Thunderstorms Across Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

The last week of August kicks off with sunny weather, but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. Southeastern areas can expect thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with a light to moderate northeasterly wind blowing across the region. Maximum temperatures will range between 31° and 36°, with Sofia seeing around 30°.

Sunny conditions will also dominate in the mountains, although cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds are expected to develop after noon. These could lead to short-term, but occasionally intense, precipitation in areas like Strandzha-Sakar. A moderate to strong wind from the east-northeast will accompany these changes, with maximum temperatures reaching around 24° at 1200 meters and 17° at 2000 meters.

The coast will enjoy sunny skies, but rain is anticipated on the southern shores by Tuesday night. Coastal temperatures will rise to between 29° and 32°, while the sea temperature among 2-3 bales of waves will reach up to 28°.

Looking ahead, most areas will experience predominantly sunny weather through midday over the next few days. However, cumulus clouds will build in the afternoon and persist until midnight, bringing brief showers and thunderstorms. These phenomena are expected to intensify, especially towards Thursday and Friday. Tomorrow, the maximum temperatures will range between 30° and 35°, but a gradual decrease is expected, with Friday seeing temperatures between 26° and 31°.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, rain, temperatures

Related Articles:

Sunny Start with Afternoon Showers in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria

On Tuesday, sunny weather will dominate much of Bulgaria until midday

Society » Environment | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:28

Sunny Weekend Ahead: Highs Up to 37°C, Light Rain Expected by Monday

Overnight, the skies will remain mostly clear with calm conditions,

Society » Environment | August 23, 2024, Friday // 16:26

Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny Friday Ahead, with Afternoon Showers in Some Areas

Friday will see mostly sunny weather, though it will be accompanied by some wind.

Society » Environment | August 23, 2024, Friday // 08:39

Over 20 New Fires in Greece

In the past 24 hours, Greece has experienced the outbreak of over 20 new fires, despite a recent drop in temperatures

World » Southeast Europe | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 11:21

Sunny Skies and Scattered Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on Thursday

On Thursday, sunny skies are expected, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon

Society » Environment | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 08:53

Bulgaria's Forecast: Rain in the West, Sun in the East

Cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of Bulgaria, bringing precipitation and thunderstorms to some areas, with conditions favorable for hail

Society » Environment | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria’s State Reserve Allocates 133,000 Liters of Water to Drought-Affected Municipalities

The State Agency "State Reserve and Wartime Stocks" has announced it will supply three municipalities with bottled drinking water due to ongoing drought and reduced water flow in local sources

Society » Environment | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:15

Sunny Start with Afternoon Showers in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria

On Tuesday, sunny weather will dominate much of Bulgaria until midday

Society » Environment | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:28

Sunny Weekend Ahead: Highs Up to 37°C, Light Rain Expected by Monday

Overnight, the skies will remain mostly clear with calm conditions,

Society » Environment | August 23, 2024, Friday // 16:26

Bulgaria Faces Water Crisis: Over 300 Settlements Under Regime as Reserves Plummet

More than 300 settlements across Bulgaria are currently on a water regime, affecting nearly 500,000 people

Society » Environment | August 23, 2024, Friday // 10:16

Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny Friday Ahead, with Afternoon Showers in Some Areas

Friday will see mostly sunny weather, though it will be accompanied by some wind.

Society » Environment | August 23, 2024, Friday // 08:39

Sunny Skies and Scattered Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on Thursday

On Thursday, sunny skies are expected, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon

Society » Environment | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 08:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria