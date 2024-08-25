Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President of Ukraine, has urged Bulgaria to provide more weapons to avoid sending troops, reports OFFNews. In a discussion with Bessarabian Bulgarian journalist Tanya Staneva, Podolyak emphasized the importance of advanced weaponry over the deployment of personnel. He highlighted that the ongoing conflict is not about traditional warfare but rather a technological battle requiring adequate arms.

Podolyak remarked that the recent Kursk offensive underscored the significance of having sufficient weapons rather than additional troops. He suggested that Bulgaria’s contribution of military aid is crucial to Ukraine’s defense efforts and praised the quick response and strategic partnership demonstrated by Sofia, particularly during the early stages of the conflict.

"I asked Mr. Mihailo Podolyak about Bulgaria and its biggest fear, more precisely about the participation of foreign troops in the war. He said - this is impossible, because they are afraid. Europe still thinks that this is our war that it is not a war for values ​​or for their safety. In fact, it is not a war of infantry and archers, but of high technology and the right amount of weapons. The Kursk offensive showed that there is no need for people meaning, if we have the necessary amount of weapons. So - give weapons so that you don't have to give people", wrote the Bulgarian journalist and director from the village of Chushmeli in Bessarabia.

Staneva relayed Podolyak’s appreciation for Bulgaria’s military support, noting its critical role in aiding Ukraine. According to Podolyak, the impact of the Kursk operation could significantly influence the trajectory of the war, potentially accelerating its resolution.