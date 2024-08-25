Ukraine's Kursk Operation Executed Independently of US, WSJ Claims

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian military's ground operation in Russia's Kursk region was conducted without informing the United States, which has yet to publicly address the matter. Citing high-ranking sources, the newspaper reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's operation in Kursk was a calculated risk intended to relieve pressure on Eastern Ukraine and expedite Western support to Kyiv.

The offensive appears to have achieved one of its objectives by altering perceptions about Ukraine's ability to counter Russian military aggression. American officials quoted by the Wall Street Journal believe that Ukraine's actions could also strengthen its position ahead of potential peace talks and increase the number of Russian prisoners available for exchange.

The Ukrainian operation in Kursk has not only shifted the narrative about Ukraine’s defensive capabilities but also impacts the broader strategic landscape as it seeks to leverage these developments in future negotiations.