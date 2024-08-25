Zelensky's Advisor Urges Bulgaria: Supply Weapons to Avoid Troop Deployment
Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President of Ukraine, has urged Bulgaria to provide more weapons to avoid sending troops
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian military's ground operation in Russia's Kursk region was conducted without informing the United States, which has yet to publicly address the matter. Citing high-ranking sources, the newspaper reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's operation in Kursk was a calculated risk intended to relieve pressure on Eastern Ukraine and expedite Western support to Kyiv.
The offensive appears to have achieved one of its objectives by altering perceptions about Ukraine's ability to counter Russian military aggression. American officials quoted by the Wall Street Journal believe that Ukraine's actions could also strengthen its position ahead of potential peace talks and increase the number of Russian prisoners available for exchange.
The Ukrainian operation in Kursk has not only shifted the narrative about Ukraine’s defensive capabilities but also impacts the broader strategic landscape as it seeks to leverage these developments in future negotiations.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Five civilians were killed, and 12 others were injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Rakitnoye in Russia’s Belgorod region
The Ukrainian army is steadily pushing Russian forces out of the Kharkiv region, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Czech President Petr Pavel has warned that a truly fair peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may remain an elusive ideal
Ukraine's naval forces have confirmed the destruction of a ferry carrying tank wagons in the Russian port of Kavkaz on the Kerch Strait
Reports suggest that Russia is advancing towards a significant victory over the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the key city of Pokrovsk
Ukrainian drones have targeted the Marinovka airport in Russia's Volgograd region, which has been actively used to support Russian bombing operations on the Ukrainian front
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023