Over 140 Fires Extinguished in Bulgaria Within 24 Hours

Society » INCIDENTS | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:48
Bulgaria: Over 140 Fires Extinguished in Bulgaria Within 24 Hours

In the past 24 hours, a total of 142 fires were extinguished across Bulgaria, with two people reported injured, according to the Main Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population at the Ministry of the Interior, as reported by BTA. The information, updated as of 6:00 AM today, also noted that firefighters responded to 176 accident reports.

Of the 24 fires that caused direct material damage, 11 occurred in residential buildings, one in an industrial facility, one in auxiliary or temporary structures, four in vehicles, three in forest areas, one in agricultural land, and two in outdoor facilities. Additionally, 118 fires caused no material damage; these included 72 in dry grass, forest litter, and bushes, two in stubble fields, and 38 in waste. The authorities also recorded 12 false alarms during this period.

Tags: fires, firefighters, Bulgaria

