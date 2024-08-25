Over 140 Fires Extinguished in Bulgaria Within 24 Hours

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Companies Tied to Russian Interests
A recent study by Moody's reveals that Bulgaria is among the top European Union countries with a high concentration of companies connected to Russian entities
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
In the past 24 hours, a total of 142 fires were extinguished across Bulgaria, with two people reported injured, according to the Main Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population at the Ministry of the Interior, as reported by BTA. The information, updated as of 6:00 AM today, also noted that firefighters responded to 176 accident reports.
Of the 24 fires that caused direct material damage, 11 occurred in residential buildings, one in an industrial facility, one in auxiliary or temporary structures, four in vehicles, three in forest areas, one in agricultural land, and two in outdoor facilities. Additionally, 118 fires caused no material damage; these included 72 in dry grass, forest litter, and bushes, two in stubble fields, and 38 in waste. The authorities also recorded 12 false alarms during this period.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A fire that ignited last night in the high parts of Rila is spreading rapidly, with flames now advancing at an altitude of around 2,300 meter
Passengers on the Plovdiv to Dimitrovgrad train had to take matters into their own hands when the locomotive experienced a malfunction
A Turkish family of five was injured in a crash on the Trakia highway near Pazardzhik early this morning
A tragic road accident near Sunny Beach claimed the lives of two Russian citizens, according to reports from the Burgas police
A 26-year-old British woman was involved in a serious accident near Burgas airport when she was struck by a car in the early hours of August 18
In the "Tsarkva" district of Pernik, a fire destroyed 37 vehicles, including 28 unregistered ones, in a parking lot
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023