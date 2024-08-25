French Authorities Arrest Telegram CEO Pavel Durov at Paris Airport

World | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:34
Bulgaria: French Authorities Arrest Telegram CEO Pavel Durov at Paris Airport

Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, was detained by French authorities at an airport near Paris, as reported by CNN. Durov, who had an arrest warrant issued against him, was taken into custody by officers from France’s anti-fraud office, which is attached to French customs. The incident occurred on Saturday evening after Durov, 39, arrived at Bourget Airport on a flight from Azerbaijan, according to BFMTV, a CNN affiliate.

The French-Russian billionaire was wanted under a French arrest warrant due to allegations that the lack of moderation on Telegram allowed the platform to be used for activities such as money laundering, drug trafficking, and the distribution of pedophilic content. BFMTV noted that Durov had not frequently traveled to France or Europe since the arrest warrant was issued.

French authorities issued the warrant for Durov on charges of complicity in drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud, citing his failure to moderate content on Telegram and his lack of cooperation with law enforcement, as reported by The Moscow Times, which referenced French local media.

Durov, originally from Russia and now based in Dubai, became a naturalized French citizen in August 2021. He is also known as the founder of the VKontakte social network. Durov left Russia in 2014 after refusing to share VKontakte users' data with Russian security services. Subsequently, Russia unsuccessfully attempted to block Telegram due to its refusal to provide users’ online communications to security services.

Telegram, which Durov claims has over 900 million users, is widely used by Russian speakers and has become a crucial platform for sharing information about the war in Ukraine. It is also reportedly used by the Russian military for communication.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Durov, Telegram, French, Paris

Related Articles:

French Film Legend Alain Delon has Died at 88

In a statement to AFP, the family confirmed that Delon "passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and loved ones," requesting privacy during this time

Society » Obituaries | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 09:50

Paris Bids Farewell to the Olympics with Spectacular Closing Ceremony

Around 70,000 spectators gathered at the Stade de France to witness the closing of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris

Sports | August 12, 2024, Monday // 08:50

Russian Arrested in Paris for Alleged Sabotage Spoke to the FSB from Varna

Kirill Gryaznov, a Russian national, has drawn significant attention due to his recent actions and subsequent arrest in Paris

World » EU | August 2, 2024, Friday // 12:00

Bulgarian Boxer Rami Kiwan Secures Unanimous Victory in Paris 2024 Olympics and Advance to Quarter-Finals (VIDEO)

European champion Rami Kiwan delivered a standout performance, securing a dominant victory over the top-seeded fighter in the 71kg weight class at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Sports | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 13:38

French Planes Continue Battle Against Maleshev Mountain Blaze in Bulgaria

French planes have resumed firefighting operations in the Maleshev mountain region, continuing their efforts under the European Disaster Relief Mechanism for the third consecutive day

Society » Incidents | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 10:51

Bulgarian Rower Angelova Reaches Semi-Finals in Paris

Desislava Angelova has advanced to the semi-finals of the single sculls in Paris

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 11:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Syrian Suspect in Solingen Terror Attack Was Set for Deportation to Bulgaria

The man arrested for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, was a Syrian refugee who was scheduled to be deported to Bulgaria

World » EU | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 18:05

Ukraine's Kursk Operation Executed Independently of US, WSJ Claims

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian military's ground operation in Russia's Kursk region was conducted without informing the United States

World » Ukraine | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 13:27

Syrian Man Arrested in Solingen Knife Attack; Islamic State Claims Responsibility

German police have arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man who confessed to carrying out Friday night's knife attack in Solingen

World » EU | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 12:00

Five Civilians Killed in Belgorod as Ukraine's Operation in Kursk Intensifies

Five civilians were killed, and 12 others were injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Rakitnoye in Russia’s Belgorod region

World » Ukraine | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:45

Israel Declares 48-Hour Emergency Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

Israel has declared a 48-hour emergency due to escalating tensions with Lebanon

World | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:27

Soaring House Prices Push European Dream of Homeownership Out of Reach

The dream of owning a home is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Europeans as rising property prices, coupled with a cost-of-living crisis, weigh heavily on city residents and low-income households

World » EU | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria