French Film Legend Alain Delon has Died at 88
In a statement to AFP, the family confirmed that Delon "passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and loved ones," requesting privacy during this time
Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, was detained by French authorities at an airport near Paris, as reported by CNN. Durov, who had an arrest warrant issued against him, was taken into custody by officers from France’s anti-fraud office, which is attached to French customs. The incident occurred on Saturday evening after Durov, 39, arrived at Bourget Airport on a flight from Azerbaijan, according to BFMTV, a CNN affiliate.
The French-Russian billionaire was wanted under a French arrest warrant due to allegations that the lack of moderation on Telegram allowed the platform to be used for activities such as money laundering, drug trafficking, and the distribution of pedophilic content. BFMTV noted that Durov had not frequently traveled to France or Europe since the arrest warrant was issued.
French authorities issued the warrant for Durov on charges of complicity in drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud, citing his failure to moderate content on Telegram and his lack of cooperation with law enforcement, as reported by The Moscow Times, which referenced French local media.
Durov, originally from Russia and now based in Dubai, became a naturalized French citizen in August 2021. He is also known as the founder of the VKontakte social network. Durov left Russia in 2014 after refusing to share VKontakte users' data with Russian security services. Subsequently, Russia unsuccessfully attempted to block Telegram due to its refusal to provide users’ online communications to security services.
Telegram, which Durov claims has over 900 million users, is widely used by Russian speakers and has become a crucial platform for sharing information about the war in Ukraine. It is also reportedly used by the Russian military for communication.
The man arrested for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, was a Syrian refugee who was scheduled to be deported to Bulgaria
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian military's ground operation in Russia's Kursk region was conducted without informing the United States
German police have arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man who confessed to carrying out Friday night's knife attack in Solingen
Five civilians were killed, and 12 others were injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Rakitnoye in Russia’s Belgorod region
Israel has declared a 48-hour emergency due to escalating tensions with Lebanon
The dream of owning a home is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Europeans as rising property prices, coupled with a cost-of-living crisis, weigh heavily on city residents and low-income households
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023