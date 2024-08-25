Israel Declares 48-Hour Emergency Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

Israel has declared a 48-hour emergency due to escalating tensions with Lebanon, as reported by The Times of Israel. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the emergency, referring to it as a "special situation on the home front," which allows the IDF Home Front Command to impose certain restrictions.

In such emergencies, the term "special situation" grants authorities increased power over the civilian population, facilitating efforts to ensure their safety. This declaration is effective for 48 hours unless extended by the cabinet ministers.

As tensions continue to mount, the Israeli public remains on high alert, anticipating the potential for further incidents. Earlier today, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari issued a warning to Lebanese citizens in southern Lebanon, cautioning them about possible Israeli attacks in response to Hezbollah strikes.

During a press conference, Hagari urged civilians in areas where Hezbollah operates to move away immediately, noting that Hezbollah is preparing to launch attacks on Israeli territory. He indicated that rockets, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles could be launched toward Israel in the near future. Consequently, the Home Front Command will disseminate "life-saving" instructions, advising residents on how to stay protected.

Hagari emphasized that the IDF is committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard the citizens of Israel.

Earlier, an Israeli strike on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon has resulted in the death of one person, as confirmed by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry. The attack occurred after Tel Aviv implemented preventive measures in response to a large-scale offensive reportedly being prepared by the Shiite group.

The deceased was identified as a Hezbollah fighter, killed when a drone targeted his vehicle in the southern village of Kiam, according to AFP reports.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing over 320 rockets that night, which they asserted hit military targets in Israel. The group described the operation as a successful "first phase" of retaliation for the assassination of its commander in Beirut on July 30.

Despite Hezbollah's claims, Israel has maintained that it successfully thwarted the attack.

In response to the hostilities, Israel's Ben-Gurion airport temporarily suspended flights overnight but resumed normal operations by morning.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to "do everything necessary" to protect residents in northern Israel. The region has seen frequent evacuations since last October due to strikes originating from Lebanese territory.

This state of emergency comes in the wake of heightened tensions in West Asia following the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month. His death, which Iran blamed on Israel, has led to threats of retaliation from Iran. Israel, while not confirming or denying involvement in Haniyeh's death, had previously vowed to target senior Hamas figures following the October 7 terrorist attacks.