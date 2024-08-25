Shipka Epic Anniversary: Bulgaria Marks 147 Years with Ceremonies and Traffic Changes

Bulgaria is marking the 147th anniversary of the Shipka epic, commemorating the historic battle at Shipka Pass. The national celebrations, which began on August 19, will reach their peak at Shipka Pass.

Vice President Iliana Yotova will participate in the ceremonies in front of the Freedom Monument, according to a statement from the president's press office. The Deputy Minister of Defense, Radostin Iliev, will also join the national celebration, as announced by the Ministry of Defense.

The program will start at Sokol Monastery with a memorial service to honor those who lost their lives in the Shipka battles, the Gabrovo Municipality, as quoted by BTA, reported. From the monastery, a tourist hike to the top of the pass will begin. Additional hikes will also set out from Uzana and the Church of the Nativity in the town of Shipka. Following the official ceremony, a theatrical reenactment of the battles from the epic will take place at noon.

This year's celebrations are particularly significant as they coincide with the 90th anniversary of the dedication of the Freedom Monument.

Traffic restrictions are in place due to the events. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., transit traffic on the I-5 (E-85) Gabrovo - Shipka - Kazanlak road through Shipka Pass is limited, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency. Traffic is being redirected along road II-55 through the Passage of the Republic: for those traveling from Northern to Southern Bulgaria, the route is Ruse and Veliko Tarnovo via Debelets - Prohod na Republika - Gurkovo; for those traveling from Southern to Northern Bulgaria, the route to Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse is via Gurkovo - Pass of the Republic - Debelec.

Local traffic and vehicles from Veliko Tarnovo and Sevlievo are being redirected along road III-552, following the route: Gabrovo - Tryavna - Belitsa village - Voneshta voda village - Prohod na Republika, and back. Only buses and cars carrying participants and guests of the event, as well as organized intercity road transport, are permitted to pass through Shipka Pass.

The Battle of Shipka Pass was a series of crucial engagements fought between July 1877 and January 1878 during the Russo-Turkish War. Positioned in the Balkan Mountains, Shipka Pass became a key strategic point as Russian and Bulgarian forces sought to defend it against the advancing Ottoman army. The battles were marked by fierce fighting, with defenders holding their ground despite being outnumbered and facing harsh winter conditions. The successful defense of Shipka Pass was pivotal in the war, ultimately leading to the liberation of Bulgaria from Ottoman rule and significantly contributing to the Treaty of San Stefano, which established Bulgarian independence.