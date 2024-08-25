On Independence Day, Ukraine Pushes Russian Forces from Kharkiv Region

The Ukrainian army is steadily pushing Russian forces out of the Kharkiv region, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. He expressed gratitude to the United States for providing another package of military aid, emphasizing the importance of timely deliveries to support the front lines.

On Ukraine's Independence Day, August 24, the Ukrainian military is reportedly planning attacks against Russian units in the Kherson region. These attacks are expected to involve water drones, boats, and helicopters, targeting the Russian-occupied areas near the Black Sea. This information was shared by Vladimir Saldo, head of the Russian occupation administration in the region.

Russian forces initially captured Kherson Oblast in 2022 during their invasion of Ukraine. However, later that year, the Ukrainian army successfully pushed them back to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, where they remain in control. Ukraine also reported casualties from Russian shelling in the Kherson region, as well as attacks in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk. Meanwhile, Russian sources claim that Ukrainian forces planned operations against their units in the Kherson region on Independence Day, with an attack reportedly taking place on Ukrainian units preparing to move to the Kursk region.

President Zelensky highlighted the ongoing battles in the Kharkiv region in his latest address, asserting that the Russian occupiers will not succeed in taking Kharkiv. He once again urged Ukraine's allies to expedite the delivery of promised military aid, noting that some packages have been announced but have yet to arrive. Zelensky stressed that in war, soldiers fight with equipment and ammunition, not with promises of future support.

Zelensky also took to the social media platform "X" to share that he had spoken with US President Joe Biden by phone, thanking him for the latest package of American military aid. This package, valued at 125 million dollars, includes air defense missiles, anti-drone equipment, anti-tank missiles, and ammunition, according to a senior US official.

As Ukraine continues its efforts to defend its territory, Russian media reported an attack on an ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh region. This attack coincides with Ukraine's Independence Day, a day marked by President Zelensky's passionate address to the nation, reflecting on the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing conflict.

In his speech, Zelensky drew a sharp contrast between Ukraine's fight for independence and Russia's actions, emphasizing that Ukraine would not allow itself to be turned into a "gray zone" under the control of Russia's oppressive regime. He stressed that Ukraine's independence is embodied in the courage and resolve of its people, who continue to defend their homeland against the aggressor.

Zelensky warned that those who sought to bring destruction to Ukraine would ultimately face the consequences on their own soil. He described this as a form of justice, a "boomerang" that would inevitably return to those who have caused harm. The President also highlighted the significance of Ukraine's independence, not just as a political reality, but as a deeply ingrained spirit within the Ukrainian people, who remain united in their struggle.

As Ukraine marks its 33rd Independence Day, Zelensky reminded the world of the sacrifices made by Ukrainians in their fight for freedom. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who has supported Ukraine, both at home and abroad, and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to securing a future of peace and sovereignty. Zelensky concluded by acknowledging the hardships endured by Ukrainians but reaffirmed their resolve to defend their independence, no matter the cost.