Rapidly Spreading Fires in Rila and Bulgarian-Turkish Border Challenge Firefighters

Society » INCIDENTS | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:23
Bulgaria: Rapidly Spreading Fires in Rila and Bulgarian-Turkish Border Challenge Firefighters

A fire that ignited last night in the high parts of Rila is spreading rapidly, with flames now advancing at an altitude of around 2,300 meters. The fire is located in difficult-to-access terrain above the Dupnik village of Bistrica, within the Rila National Park. Park officials and firefighters are working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading into the forested areas.

The challenging terrain and lack of road access have made firefighting efforts difficult. Firefighters are using shovels and improvised materials, as fire engines cannot reach the site and there is no water supply available. Despite these challenges, the smoke from the fire is visible from the Struma highway, although there is currently no danger to nearby populated areas.

In another incident, a new fire has erupted in the villages near the Bulgarian-Turkish border. This fire, which began on Thursday afternoon, has been fueled by strong winds and is rapidly expanding. Just a month ago, fires in this region destroyed numerous houses in Voden and Kraynovo.

Nikolay Kostadinov, the regional governor of Yambol, stated that while the fire has been brought under control, it is not yet fully localized. Eleven fire brigades and forest officials are battling the blaze, which is burning in a broad-leaved massif. The rugged terrain and strong winds have complicated efforts to extinguish the fire, making it difficult to contain.

The fire is reportedly burning between the village of Krainovo and a previously created clearing. In an effort to stop the fire from spreading towards the Turkish border, a counter-fire was set to halt its progress. Meanwhile, Katya Tabachka, spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of Police in Kyustendil, reported that the fire in Rila is burning in high mountain terrain covered with dry vegetation. Although the fire is primarily grassroots, it has already reached the forest.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rila, firefighters, fire

Related Articles:

Over 140 Fires Extinguished in Bulgaria Within 24 Hours

In the past 24 hours, a total of 142 fires were extinguished across Bulgari

Society » Incidents | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:48

Fire Destroys 37 Cars in Pernik

In the "Tsarkva" district of Pernik, a fire destroyed 37 vehicles, including 28 unregistered ones, in a parking lot

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 13:08

New Wildfire in Slavyanka: 200 Acres Affected, Helicopters Deployed (UPDATED)

A new fire erupted late last night in Slavyanka Mountain, specifically below Tsarev Peak

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

Honoring St. John of Rila: Bulgaria's Spiritual Guardian and Wondermaker

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is honoring the Dormition of St. John of Rila, known as the Wondermaker

Society » Culture | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 10:08

Fire Near Athens Ravaged Area Twice the Size of Manhattan

A devastating fire near Athens this week has scorched an area of 104 square kilometers, nearly twice the size of Manhatta

World » Southeast Europe | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bankya Senior Care Facility Engulfed in Flames: Victim Confirmed, Injuries Reported (UPDATED)

A fire erupted around 3:00 PM today in a senior care home located in the center of Bankya, Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 17:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Over 140 Fires Extinguished in Bulgaria Within 24 Hours

In the past 24 hours, a total of 142 fires were extinguished across Bulgari

Society » Incidents | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:48

Plovdiv Train Journey Rescued by Passengers' Push After Breakdown

Passengers on the Plovdiv to Dimitrovgrad train had to take matters into their own hands when the locomotive experienced a malfunction

Society » Incidents | August 23, 2024, Friday // 14:00

Five Turkish Nationals Hurt in Early Morning Trakia Highway Accident

A Turkish family of five was injured in a crash on the Trakia highway near Pazardzhik early this morning

Society » Incidents | August 23, 2024, Friday // 11:02

Elderly Russian Couple Killed in Road Accident Near Sunny Beach

A tragic road accident near Sunny Beach claimed the lives of two Russian citizens, according to reports from the Burgas police

Society » Incidents | August 23, 2024, Friday // 09:50

Tragic Incident Near Burgas Airport: Driver Runs Over Sleeping British Tourist

A 26-year-old British woman was involved in a serious accident near Burgas airport when she was struck by a car in the early hours of August 18

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Fire Destroys 37 Cars in Pernik

In the "Tsarkva" district of Pernik, a fire destroyed 37 vehicles, including 28 unregistered ones, in a parking lot

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 13:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria