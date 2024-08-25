Rapidly Spreading Fires in Rila and Bulgarian-Turkish Border Challenge Firefighters

A fire that ignited last night in the high parts of Rila is spreading rapidly, with flames now advancing at an altitude of around 2,300 meters. The fire is located in difficult-to-access terrain above the Dupnik village of Bistrica, within the Rila National Park. Park officials and firefighters are working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading into the forested areas.

The challenging terrain and lack of road access have made firefighting efforts difficult. Firefighters are using shovels and improvised materials, as fire engines cannot reach the site and there is no water supply available. Despite these challenges, the smoke from the fire is visible from the Struma highway, although there is currently no danger to nearby populated areas.

In another incident, a new fire has erupted in the villages near the Bulgarian-Turkish border. This fire, which began on Thursday afternoon, has been fueled by strong winds and is rapidly expanding. Just a month ago, fires in this region destroyed numerous houses in Voden and Kraynovo.

Nikolay Kostadinov, the regional governor of Yambol, stated that while the fire has been brought under control, it is not yet fully localized. Eleven fire brigades and forest officials are battling the blaze, which is burning in a broad-leaved massif. The rugged terrain and strong winds have complicated efforts to extinguish the fire, making it difficult to contain.

The fire is reportedly burning between the village of Krainovo and a previously created clearing. In an effort to stop the fire from spreading towards the Turkish border, a counter-fire was set to halt its progress. Meanwhile, Katya Tabachka, spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of Police in Kyustendil, reported that the fire in Rila is burning in high mountain terrain covered with dry vegetation. Although the fire is primarily grassroots, it has already reached the forest.