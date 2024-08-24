Knife Attack in Solingen Leaves Three Dead, 'Festival of Diversity' Canceled

Syrian Man Arrested in Solingen Knife Attack; Islamic State Claims Responsibility
German police have arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man who confessed to carrying out Friday night's knife attack in Solingen
Late last night, a knife attack in the German city of Solingen claimed the lives of three people and left eight others seriously injured. The incident occurred during the city' "Festival of Diversity", which was part of a celebration marking Solingen's 650th anniversary.
Witnesses reported that the perpetrator, described as dark-haired and speaking Arabic, indiscriminately attacked those around him. The man managed to escape and remains at large. As a result, police have issued the highest level of alert, deploying special units from the entire region to the site of the attack.
The city festival, which was expected to draw nearly 80,000 visitors over three days, has been canceled. Authorities have not yet classified the crime as a terrorist attack, though they have acknowledged that the investigation is ongoing. Police are currently questioning both victims and witnesses.
Despite media reports about the attacker’s language, officials have declined to comment on whether he spoke Arabic. For now, the crime is being treated as an "assault," with the authorities focusing on finding the perpetrator and ensuring the safety of the public.
