Musician Stefan Valdobrev for Novinite: You Dream During the Day and You Hear Your Muse Whispering

Novinite Insider » INTERVIEW | Author: Ani Romanova |August 24, 2024, Saturday // 09:46
Bulgaria: Musician Stefan Valdobrev for Novinite: You Dream During the Day and You Hear Your Muse Whispering Photo: Borislav Ganchev

Stefan Valdobrev and “The Usual Suspects” are among the most iconic bands on the modern Bulgarian music scene. The cult albums of the group O-O-I love you, dear, 10 ½, ...to, Revolution, The world is big and salvation lurks everywhere, Dog boarding, Propaganda, chromosomes, silicon, LIVE, Code Yellow, reached a total circulation of over 250,000 copies.

On August 30, they will blow up the Amphitheater in Sozopol at the 40th Jubilee Arts Festival "Apollonia" with their latest songs from their latest album "!Exclamation Marks Question Marks?", as well as with eternal hits in BG music.

The usual suspects are: Stefan Valdobrev - vocals, Stoyan Yankulov - drums, Veselin Veselinov - Eco bass, Ivan Lechev - guitars, Miroslav Ivanov - guitars.

We conducted a (Un)Usual interview with Stefan Valdobrev, in which the musician, composer, songwriter, actor and director shares his thoughts and emotions on various topics, summed up in one word.

APOLLONIA

Strong, unrelenting emotion. I was a street musician back in 1988 - a student in love with the arts, sitting in the square in front of the Amphitheater with a guitar, having the courage to sing not covers, but my own songs. Later I started presenting theater productions (in which I am an actor or composer), films (in which I am an actor, director or composer), my book and every new album without exception. My connection with this legendary festival is immense.


Photo: Borislav Ganchev

THE SEA

Timelessness. Endless. Carefree. Freedom.

THE ISLAND OF SAINT ANASTASIA

An adventure. An experience like no other. One of the most special places we've ever played.

THE UN (USUAL) SUSPECTS

What's unusual about The Usual Suspects has always been a sense of lightness and joy. The irony, the drama, the sense of humor, the telling of human stories through music. The philosophy that nothing comes at any cost and that song-making is much more than virtuosic musicianship. That complex things should look like they were spontaneously created while you were drinking your morning coffee. And the audience should not suspect the inhuman tension that you actually went through during the long creative process.

THE TOUR

The tour for !EXCLAMATION MARKS QUESTION MARKS? brings me back the enthusiasm of the years before 2020. Such a feeling of romance. For the road, for bikes, racing from city to city, for smiling meetings with people, for noisy tables late at night after the end of the concerts. I decided to make it compact - eight cities within two weeks. And I think I was not wrong, because the feeling of rock and roll is more real. For a long time, people's souls were tightened in a vise, and it seems that they are now relaxing, longing for normality, that's what I see. There is also something that personally makes me happy - many listeners compare the new album !EXCLAMATION MARKS QUESTION MARKS? with the older "10 1/2" and "...to". They were honest albums with a positive charge. I often quote a favorite thought from a show I played in: "Art should light up the world, not fuel chaos." That's what I always try to do, I tried now. The audience's evaluation, the comparison of the new album with these two older albums, sincerely pleases me. I personally think we've taken a big step forward musically as a band, staying true to our style.


Photo: Gergana Damyanova

THE INSPIRATION

It is everywhere, you will see it, as long as you are in a permanent state of love. But from there, the hard part begins. In the new album I have a song with the following title: "Inspiration". In it I do a slight demystification of the process:

What kind of inspiration you ask?

I'll tell you - deadline and tension.

Beginning of a non-finite sentence.

An erection of your mind.

Devastation.

Waiting. Wandering.

You're here, but you're gone.

You daydream and hear your muse whispering…

THE POETRY

It is as if, far back in antiquity, words began to yearn for someone to arrange them so that they resembled music in perfection. And then poets appeared and poetry was born. And when good poetry is combined with good music, the most powerful weapon in the world is obtained.


Photo: Pavel Chervenkov

THE DIVISION

I do not remember a time of greater division and intolerance towards each other. Maybe early nineties. But then there was a feeling in the air that something good was about to happen. And now it's the other way around - everyone feels left to fend for themselves, there's no Promised Land, no Arcadia to escape to. The world's software is reinstalled, we see that the new version is worse than the old, and that's where the tension comes from. But we must move forward. In this world chaos, Bulgaria is the best place to live, I have been saying that for four years now. Here, the vast majority of people are firmly connected to the roots, to the land, to faith. Their instincts for good and evil work without fail.

THE ACTING

Acting is my main profession, the craft I have studied. I feel my strength when I act. I carefully select my roles, and when I take on one of them, I aim for it to be definite, complete, unconventional, memorable. Will he be a successful architect with drug and family problems (in "Parts of a Woman" at the National Theater), will he be a chef - a glamorous TV star, but timid in love (in "With his back to the sunset" at the “Salza I Smyah” Theater) or he will be fanatically confident in his rightness criminal inspector (in the TV series "Alpha"), my aspiration is the same - ultra-precision. It was a successful acting year for me, the broadcast of "Alpha" was a celebration. A world-class series. I'm proud to be a part of it.

THE SUCCESS

To excite someone with your songs or your playing.

Interview by Ani Romanova

WHO IS HE?


Photo: Gergana Damyanova

Stefan Valdobrev is a Bulgarian actor, composer, author and performer of songs, film director. He graduated in acting at the National Academy of Theatre and Film Arts and specialized in film directing at the FAMU Film Academy, Prague. He has released thirteen albums, composed the music for numerous films and theater performances, and played a solid number of roles in theater and cinema. His work over the years has enjoyed a rich festival life, audience interest and prestigious awards and nominations.

Among his more significant films as an actor are: "Izpepelyavane" ("Golden Rose" 2004 for Best Actor), "Staklenata reka", "Migration of the Belted Bonito", "The Sinking of Sozopol", "Away from the shore" (award for best supporting role, FUSION 2019), "Doza shtastie", as well as the TV series "Alpha". As a composer: "Svetat e golyam I spasenie debne otvsyakade", "Pansion za kucheta" ("Golden Rose" 2000 for film debut), "Sadilishteto", "Father's Day" and "Ungiven". In 2009, he directed the television show "100 years of Todor Kolev". In 2010, he made the documentary film "My Mate Manchester United" (Special Jury Award - Almaty 2012, Best Portrait Film Award at the Listopad Festival, Minsk 2012).

He played on the stages of the National Theater, Bulgarian Army Theater, Youth Theater, Satirical Theater, Theater 199, Drama Theater Plovdiv, State Opera Plovdiv, La Strada Theater. He is currently participating as an actor in the productions "Little Play Nursery Room" (IKAR 2008 and A'ASKEER 2008 for dramatic text, A'ASKEER 2008 for direction), "Priyatnostrashno" (IKAR 2010 for dramatic text and direction and A'ASKEER 2010 for best performance and direction), "The People of Oz", "Back to the Sunset" and "Parts of a Woman" (A'ASKEER 2022 nomination for best play).

The albums that mark his musical path are: "To", "I love you, darling", "Revolution", "Propaganda, chromosomes, silicon", "Dog boarding house", "10 ½", "Code Yellow", "!EXCLAMATION MARKS QUESTION MARKS?" (achieving a total circulation of over 250,000 copies). With the band "The Usual Suspects" (Stundji Yankulov, Ivan Lechev, Veselin Veselinov-Eko, Miroslav Ivanov) he made numerous national tours, twice became Bulgaria's artist of the year (1999 and 2000), in 2008 he was nominated for artist of the decade by the music "MM" television, and in 2020 and 2021 "The Usual Suspects" became the best group at the "BG Radio" Annual Music Awards.

In 1999, his collection of poems "Catapult" was published, and in 2020 - his "Book of Songs", which has been reprinted four times so far.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Interview » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Valdobrev, music, Bulgarian, Apollonia

Related Articles:

Zelensky's Advisor Urges Bulgaria: Supply Weapons to Avoid Troop Deployment

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President of Ukraine, has urged Bulgaria to provide more weapons to avoid sending troops

Politics » Defense | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 13:33

Shipka Epic Anniversary: Bulgaria Marks 147 Years with Ceremonies and Traffic Changes

Bulgaria is marking the 147th anniversary of the Shipka epic, commemorating the historic battle at Shipka Pass

Society » Culture | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 11:14

'Revival' Urges Prosecutor’s Office to Investigate Alleged 'Foreign Agents' Targeting Bulgarian Children

The Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival" has submitted a report to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SCPO), urging an investigation into what they describe as "foreign agents" allegedly working against the interests of the state and Bulgarian children

Politics | August 23, 2024, Friday // 18:16

Bulgarian and Russian Mafia Infiltrate Northern Greece's Tourist Hotspots

Greek media have reported that Bulgarian and Russian mafia groups are active in the tourist regions of Northern Greece

Crime | August 23, 2024, Friday // 15:15

SoAlive Music Conference Returns with an Even More Exciting Second Edition

First participants announced for this year's biggest music conference in the Balkans

Society | August 23, 2024, Friday // 11:15

Bulgaria's Ministry of Education Responds to EU's Inquiry on Controversial LGBTQ+ School Ban

The Bulgarian Ministry of Education is currently preparing responses to inquiries from the European Commission regarding the recent amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act, which ban "LGBTQ+ propaganda in school."

World » EU | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 13:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Interview

Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made

Stefan Komandarev was born in Sofia in 1966. He graduated from the French language high school in 1985

Novinite Insider » Interview | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 11:18

BAT - A Multi-Category Enterprise of the Future

In this exclusive interview for Novinite.com with Jorge Araya, SEE Area Director of British American Tobacco (BAT)

Novinite Insider » Interview | August 9, 2024, Friday // 09:00

Exclusive: NYT Best Selling Romance Author Meghan March on Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Storytelling

In an interview for Jenite.bg, bestselling author Meghan March delved into the profound impact her childhood and life experiences have had on her journey as a writer

Novinite Insider » Interview | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 11:24

Narendra Modi and the Unstoppable Rise of India

A year after India overtook China to become the world's most populous country, its rapid upward economic trajectory and increasing diplomatic, scientific and military weight make it an emerging superpower of ever-growing importance to the United States an

Novinite Insider » Interview | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 16:51

Maxim Behar: Dedicated "Minister of Image" Can Help Branding Bulgaria Much Better

According to the world-renowned PR expert, this is the key to better promoting Bulgaria in front of the world

Novinite Insider » Interview | July 3, 2023, Monday // 10:16

Greek Secretary for Tourism: The Cradle of Western Civilization is a Wonderful Year-Round Destination

The Greek General Secretary for Tourism Mrs. Olympia Anastasopoulou was in Sofia last week, where she participated in the 68th Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe

Novinite Insider » Interview | June 15, 2023, Thursday // 10:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria