Putin’s Decree: Russia Opens Doors to Those Rejecting Western Values

World » RUSSIA | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 12:05
Bulgaria: Putin’s Decree: Russia Opens Doors to Those Rejecting Western Values @Wikimedia Commons

In a move reflecting its ongoing ideological battle with Western values, Russia has declared itself a "safe haven" for those looking to escape what it terms as "destructive neoliberal ideas" from their home countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing foreign nationals seeking temporary residence in Russia to bypass usual requirements. This new policy, announced by Russian state media, means applicants will not need to meet language, history, or legal knowledge requirements traditionally needed for residency.

The decree facilitates a simplified visa process, with three-month visas expected to be available as early as next month. Those interested in relocating can apply for temporary residency based on their rejection of their home countries' perceived harmful neoliberal ideals, which Russia contrasts with its own "traditional spiritual and moral values." The Russian government is anticipated to publish a list of countries eligible for this exception.

The announcement has garnered praise from some far-right figures and conspiracy theorists, who have increasingly idealized Russian society in contrast to Western nations. This trend includes prominent personalities such as former President Donald Trump, who has previously spoken favorably about Putin, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has lauded Moscow as superior to American cities.

Such praise aligns with Putin's broader narrative condemning Western values. In recent speeches, including a notable one on Victory Day 2023, Putin has denounced Western globalist elites for undermining traditional values and family structures. Russia’s new visa policy seems to be a practical extension of this ideological stance, reflecting its desire to attract individuals who share or seek to embrace its traditional values.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: values, Western, Russia, Putin

Related Articles:

Ukraine's Kursk Operation Executed Independently of US, WSJ Claims

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian military's ground operation in Russia's Kursk region was conducted without informing the United States

World » Ukraine | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 13:27

Five Civilians Killed in Belgorod as Ukraine's Operation in Kursk Intensifies

Five civilians were killed, and 12 others were injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Rakitnoye in Russia’s Belgorod region

World » Ukraine | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:45

Azerbaijan Seeks Membership in BRICS Following Putin's Visit to Baku

Azerbaijan has formally announced its intention to join the BRICS group, following a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku

World | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:03

Czech Leader on Ukraine Peace: Full Restoration of Territory Unlikely, NATO Membership Possible

Czech President Petr Pavel has warned that a truly fair peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may remain an elusive ideal

World » Ukraine | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 08:13

Deadly Hostage Situation Unfolds in Russian Prison

Inmates at a prison in Russia's Volgograd region took hostages on Friday

World » Russia | August 23, 2024, Friday // 15:28

Former British Army Chief Warns of Inevitable War with Russia

General Sir Patrick Sanders, the former head of the British army, has issued a stark warning that war with Russia is likely unless the UK replenishes its military stockpiles.

World | August 23, 2024, Friday // 14:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Deadly Hostage Situation Unfolds in Russian Prison

Inmates at a prison in Russia's Volgograd region took hostages on Friday

World » Russia | August 23, 2024, Friday // 15:28

Putin Accuses Ukraine of Attempting to Attack Kursk Nuclear Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant

World » Russia | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:40

Russia Repels Ukrainian Incursion in Bryansk Region; Switzerland Joins EU Sanctions

Switzerland has announced its participation in the European Union's forthcoming 14th package of sanctions against Russia

World » Russia | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Russian Authorities Target Italian Journalists for Reporting in Kursk

Russia has initiated a criminal case against Italian journalists who reported on the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region

World » Russia | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 10:02

Russia Claims Western Involvement in Kursk Invasion and Nord Stream Attack, Threatens World War III

Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet has warned that the recent invasion of the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces has pushed the world closer to a potential global conflict

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 11:13

Lukashenko Urges Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

In a two-hour television interview recorded for a Russian TV channel, but not yet aired, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 10:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria