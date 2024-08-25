Ukraine's Kursk Operation Executed Independently of US, WSJ Claims
In a move reflecting its ongoing ideological battle with Western values, Russia has declared itself a "safe haven" for those looking to escape what it terms as "destructive neoliberal ideas" from their home countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing foreign nationals seeking temporary residence in Russia to bypass usual requirements. This new policy, announced by Russian state media, means applicants will not need to meet language, history, or legal knowledge requirements traditionally needed for residency.
The decree facilitates a simplified visa process, with three-month visas expected to be available as early as next month. Those interested in relocating can apply for temporary residency based on their rejection of their home countries' perceived harmful neoliberal ideals, which Russia contrasts with its own "traditional spiritual and moral values." The Russian government is anticipated to publish a list of countries eligible for this exception.
The announcement has garnered praise from some far-right figures and conspiracy theorists, who have increasingly idealized Russian society in contrast to Western nations. This trend includes prominent personalities such as former President Donald Trump, who has previously spoken favorably about Putin, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has lauded Moscow as superior to American cities.
Such praise aligns with Putin's broader narrative condemning Western values. In recent speeches, including a notable one on Victory Day 2023, Putin has denounced Western globalist elites for undermining traditional values and family structures. Russia’s new visa policy seems to be a practical extension of this ideological stance, reflecting its desire to attract individuals who share or seek to embrace its traditional values.
