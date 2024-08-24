Azerbaijan Seeks Membership in BRICS Following Putin's Visit to Baku

Azerbaijan has formally announced its intention to join the BRICS group, following a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku. The South Caucasus nation aims to become a member of the BRICS bloc, which originally began in 2009 with Russia, China, India, and Brazil and has since expanded to include Iran, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, and the UAE.

Aykhan Hajizade, a spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry, confirmed the country’s bid to join the BRICS group. The announcement follows Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan, where he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held talks and praised their successful economic and trade relations. The two leaders had previously signed a declaration on allied interaction shortly before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While the BRICS group is invitation-only, several nations were offered the opportunity to join at the start of this year. Azerbaijan's application comes amid its growing importance as an energy partner for Europe, having signed an agreement with the EU to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas. The country is also set to host the COP29 U.N. climate talks later this year.

The BRICS partnership aims to challenge Western dominance and reduce reliance on the dollar in international trade. The group is known for its varied membership, with both autocratic and democratic nations included. However, there are no formal criteria for joining, and the process remains informal, as evidenced by Azerbaijan’s bid.

Azerbaijan had previously shown interest in joining BRICS. During the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in July, Azerbaijan and China declared a strategic partnership, with Azerbaijan expressing a desire to join BRICS and China supporting this ambition. Additionally, at the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, Azerbaijani parliament speaker Sahiba Gafarova reiterated the country's goal of full membership.

Grigory Karasin, Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs, has welcomed Azerbaijan's application but noted that the process for admitting new members remains unclear. There is speculation that Azerbaijan’s bid could be reviewed at the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024. Putin has also invited Aliyev to this meeting.

Despite this, there are doubts about the feasibility of Azerbaijan's bid. Some suggest it may be a strategic move by Azerbaijan to maintain a balanced foreign policy. The BRICS group, founded by Goldman Sachs banker Jim O’Neill and initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and later South Africa, seeks to position itself as a counterweight to Western powers. However, internal disagreements among BRICS members, especially between Russia, China, Brazil, and India, could complicate the process of expanding membership.

India, in particular, has veto power within BRICS and has previously blocked new members, such as Algeria, due to geopolitical concerns. Given Azerbaijan's close military ties with Armenia, there are concerns that India’s stance might affect the application. Despite these challenges, Azerbaijan’s pursuit of BRICS membership continues, reflecting its desire to strengthen its international position and economic ties.