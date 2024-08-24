Azerbaijan Seeks Membership in BRICS Following Putin's Visit to Baku

World | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:03
Bulgaria: Azerbaijan Seeks Membership in BRICS Following Putin's Visit to Baku

Azerbaijan has formally announced its intention to join the BRICS group, following a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku. The South Caucasus nation aims to become a member of the BRICS bloc, which originally began in 2009 with Russia, China, India, and Brazil and has since expanded to include Iran, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, and the UAE.

Aykhan Hajizade, a spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry, confirmed the country’s bid to join the BRICS group. The announcement follows Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan, where he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held talks and praised their successful economic and trade relations. The two leaders had previously signed a declaration on allied interaction shortly before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While the BRICS group is invitation-only, several nations were offered the opportunity to join at the start of this year. Azerbaijan's application comes amid its growing importance as an energy partner for Europe, having signed an agreement with the EU to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas. The country is also set to host the COP29 U.N. climate talks later this year.

The BRICS partnership aims to challenge Western dominance and reduce reliance on the dollar in international trade. The group is known for its varied membership, with both autocratic and democratic nations included. However, there are no formal criteria for joining, and the process remains informal, as evidenced by Azerbaijan’s bid.

Azerbaijan had previously shown interest in joining BRICS. During the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in July, Azerbaijan and China declared a strategic partnership, with Azerbaijan expressing a desire to join BRICS and China supporting this ambition. Additionally, at the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, Azerbaijani parliament speaker Sahiba Gafarova reiterated the country's goal of full membership.

Grigory Karasin, Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs, has welcomed Azerbaijan's application but noted that the process for admitting new members remains unclear. There is speculation that Azerbaijan’s bid could be reviewed at the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024. Putin has also invited Aliyev to this meeting.

Despite this, there are doubts about the feasibility of Azerbaijan's bid. Some suggest it may be a strategic move by Azerbaijan to maintain a balanced foreign policy. The BRICS group, founded by Goldman Sachs banker Jim O’Neill and initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and later South Africa, seeks to position itself as a counterweight to Western powers. However, internal disagreements among BRICS members, especially between Russia, China, Brazil, and India, could complicate the process of expanding membership.

India, in particular, has veto power within BRICS and has previously blocked new members, such as Algeria, due to geopolitical concerns. Given Azerbaijan's close military ties with Armenia, there are concerns that India’s stance might affect the application. Despite these challenges, Azerbaijan’s pursuit of BRICS membership continues, reflecting its desire to strengthen its international position and economic ties.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, Russia, BRICS, azerbaijan

Related Articles:

Ukraine's Kursk Operation Executed Independently of US, WSJ Claims

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian military's ground operation in Russia's Kursk region was conducted without informing the United States

World » Ukraine | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 13:27

Five Civilians Killed in Belgorod as Ukraine's Operation in Kursk Intensifies

Five civilians were killed, and 12 others were injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Rakitnoye in Russia’s Belgorod region

World » Ukraine | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:45

Putin’s Decree: Russia Opens Doors to Those Rejecting Western Values

In a move reflecting its ongoing ideological battle with Western values, Russia has declared itself a "safe haven" for those looking to escape what it terms as "destructive neoliberal ideas" from their home countries

World » Russia | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 12:05

Czech Leader on Ukraine Peace: Full Restoration of Territory Unlikely, NATO Membership Possible

Czech President Petr Pavel has warned that a truly fair peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may remain an elusive ideal

World » Ukraine | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 08:13

Deadly Hostage Situation Unfolds in Russian Prison

Inmates at a prison in Russia's Volgograd region took hostages on Friday

World » Russia | August 23, 2024, Friday // 15:28

Former British Army Chief Warns of Inevitable War with Russia

General Sir Patrick Sanders, the former head of the British army, has issued a stark warning that war with Russia is likely unless the UK replenishes its military stockpiles.

World | August 23, 2024, Friday // 14:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukraine's Kursk Operation Executed Independently of US, WSJ Claims

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Ukrainian military's ground operation in Russia's Kursk region was conducted without informing the United States

World » Ukraine | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 13:27

Syrian Man Arrested in Solingen Knife Attack; Islamic State Claims Responsibility

German police have arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man who confessed to carrying out Friday night's knife attack in Solingen

World » EU | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 12:00

Five Civilians Killed in Belgorod as Ukraine's Operation in Kursk Intensifies

Five civilians were killed, and 12 others were injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Rakitnoye in Russia’s Belgorod region

World » Ukraine | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:45

French Authorities Arrest Telegram CEO Pavel Durov at Paris Airport

Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, was detained by French authorities at an airport near Paris

World | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:34

Israel Declares 48-Hour Emergency Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

Israel has declared a 48-hour emergency due to escalating tensions with Lebanon

World | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:27

Soaring House Prices Push European Dream of Homeownership Out of Reach

The dream of owning a home is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Europeans as rising property prices, coupled with a cost-of-living crisis, weigh heavily on city residents and low-income households

World » EU | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 11:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria