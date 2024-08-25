Soaring House Prices Push European Dream of Homeownership Out of Reach

Greece Faces Food Price Surge as Fires and Drought Devastate Harvests
In Greece, the aftermath of devastating fires and prolonged droughts has led to a sudden surge in food prices
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
The dream of owning a home is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Europeans as rising property prices, coupled with a cost-of-living crisis, weigh heavily on city residents and low-income households, according to reports from German media.
Lamia Kamal-Chaoui, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions, and Cities at the OECD, highlights the sharp increase in house prices, which is particularly pronounced in large cities. This trend is no longer just affecting the poor but has extended to the middle class as well.
Both house prices and rents have been on a steady rise since 2014, a trend that continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike previous economic downturns, the demand for housing surged during the pandemic as lockdowns and increased telecommuting kept people at home.
Young people are the most impacted by the housing crisis. They are staying with their parents longer, more likely to rent than own, and often deterred from pursuing better job opportunities in areas with higher living costs. This trend is a significant concern for cities, as Kamal-Chaoui notes, pointing out that if young people cannot afford housing, they are unlikely to settle in urban areas, regardless of the city's attractiveness. She also emphasizes that while housing demand continues to grow, the supply is failing to keep pace.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The man arrested for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, was a Syrian refugee who was scheduled to be deported to Bulgaria
German police have arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man who confessed to carrying out Friday night's knife attack in Solingen
Late last night, a knife attack in the German city of Solingen claimed the lives of three people and left eight others seriously injured
The NATO air base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, heightened its security level late last night following intelligence reports indicating a potential threat
Hungarian state oil company MOL is nearing the conclusion of negotiations to establish a new arrangement for securing Russian crude oil after Ukraine banned its main partner
The Bulgarian Ministry of Education is currently preparing responses to inquiries from the European Commission regarding the recent amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act, which ban "LGBTQ+ propaganda in school."
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023