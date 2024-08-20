Bulgarian Post Offices to Offer Free Leva-to-Euro Exchange for First Six Months of Euro Adoption

During the first six months following Bulgaria's adoption of the euro, "Bulgarian Posts" will offer free exchange of banknotes and coins from levs to euros at the official exchange rate, with a daily limit of 1,000 leva per person. For exchanges between 1,000 leva and 10,000 leva, customers will need to submit a request 3 to 5 working days in advance, but only at designated post offices. However, exchanges exceeding 10,000 leva per day per person will not be permitted, as stipulated by the newly enacted Law on the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria.

The law specifies that post offices will provide this exchange service only in areas without bank offices or branches. This service will be offered as a general economic interest for a period of six months from the date of euro adoption. After this period, "Bulgarian Posts" may begin charging a fee for the service. Up until 12 months after the euro's introduction, credit institutions and post offices are required to continue the exchange service, provided they have sufficient cash on hand.

One year after entering the Eurozone, both banks and post offices may cease offering money exchange services. During the exchange period, these institutions must clearly display information about their exchange services on their premises and websites. Additionally, municipalities will issue notifications regarding local taxes and fees in euros, as outlined in the new law.