Czech President Petr Pavel has warned that a truly fair peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may remain an elusive ideal. In a recent appearance on the Czech podcast PoliTalk, Pavel suggested that while the restoration of Ukraine's full territorial control and compensation from Russia would represent a just peace, achieving this outcome might be more fantasy than reality. Instead, he advocates striving for a peace agreement that approaches fairness as closely as possible.

Pavel's comments come amid ongoing discussions about Ukraine’s potential NATO membership and the conflict's broader implications. He noted that the Czech Republic, along with other NATO members, could consider Ukraine’s accession even if not all territories are reclaimed from Russian control. Pavel drew parallels with West Germany's NATO membership in 1955, despite its division, suggesting a similar approach could apply to Ukraine.

On the topic of the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions, Pavel described them as a "legitimate strategic goal" within the context of warfare. He clarified that even if Ukraine was involved, targeting such infrastructure could be justified if it aimed to cut off energy supplies to Europe and limit Russia’s financial gains. Pavel admitted he lacked verified information on Ukraine’s role in the attacks but maintained that the pipeline was a valid target in wartime strategy.

Meanwhile, the Czech president’s remarks on the Nord Stream attacks have sparked controversy, with Russian officials denouncing them as akin to terrorist statements. Pavel emphasized that strategic targets in conflicts are not limited to military sites alone and defended the legitimacy of targeting infrastructure critical to an adversary's war effort.

In summary, while Czech President Petr Pavel acknowledges the challenges in achieving a completely just peace for Ukraine, he advocates for practical solutions and recognizes the strategic considerations in ongoing conflicts.