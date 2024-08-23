'Revival' Urges Prosecutor’s Office to Investigate Alleged 'Foreign Agents' Targeting Bulgarian Children

The Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival" has submitted a report to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SCPO), urging an investigation into what they describe as "foreign agents" allegedly working against the interests of the state and Bulgarian children.

In a statement released by the party's press center, "Revival" claims that these individuals engage in activities harmful to Bulgaria, particularly targeting children. They accuse these so-called "foreign agents" of persistently pursuing policies that degrade the quality of life in Bulgaria, provoke migration, and depopulate large areas, including border regions. Additionally, the party asserts that these entities deliberately incite Bulgarian citizens to violate national laws under various pretexts.

The report also alleges that the Bulgarian family has been the target of hybrid attacks by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and individuals associated with them. According to "Revival," these groups promote values and policies that contradict the traditional social order, as outlined in Article 13 of the Constitution, which declares the Eastern Orthodox faith as the traditional religion in Bulgaria.

"Revival" (Vazrazhdane) expects the prosecutor's office to act swiftly, as they did in a recent case involving a list of teachers who opposed a new amendment to the Law on Preschool and School Education. The Varna District Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation after the list, originally published on an author's page, was shared on the party's social media.