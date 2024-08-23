Surge in Passengers Strains Sofia's Public Transport Budget

The Sofia Municipality has reported an increase in public transport usage, with 19 million more passengers in 2024, translating to about 90,000 additional daily trips, reports Spasi (Save) Sofia. This growth is seen as a success of the municipality's transport policies, aimed at making public transport more appealing. Mayor Vasil Terziev highlighted that ticket revenues have exceeded initial budget estimates by nearly 3 million leva.

However, the increase in passengers has also led to a significant financial gap, with the state owing around 28 million leva in compensation for discounted travel cards. Deputy Mayor for Transport, Eng. Iliyan Pavlov, emphasized that if the state fails to meet its financial commitments, it could create a substantial budget deficit not only in Sofia but across all municipalities in the country. The issue stems from the government's decision to allow free travel for children under 14, a policy that was not accompanied by the necessary state funding.

There has been a notable rise in children using free transport cards, from 11,762 last year to nearly 47,000 this year. Additionally, improved control measures have led to a 51% increase in fines for illegal parking and 1 million leva in additional parking revenues.

Despite these positive developments, municipal leaders stress that the state must fulfill its obligations to compensate for the free travel policy. They urge the government to urgently update funding to support this initiative, benefiting not only Sofia but municipalities nationwide. While the municipality has managed to cover past liabilities of its bus operator, ongoing challenges such as a driver shortage continue to hinder efforts to enhance public transport services. Urgent actions are needed to repair buses and recruit new drivers, with funding already allocated by the municipality.