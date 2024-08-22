European Travelers Face Renewed Limits on Liquids in Hand Luggage
Starting September 1, European airports will reintroduce an old regulation regarding the transport of liquids in hand luggage, according to DPA. Containers with a capacity exceeding 100 ml will once again be prohibited from being carried in hand luggage. Passengers must place these items in special transparent bags with a resealable mechanism during security checks. Each bag can hold up to 10 containers, totaling no more than 1 liter.
Exceptions to this rule include medications, liquid food for children under three years old, and dietary foods, though these must also be presented separately and may require proof of need, such as a prescription or medical certificate.
The restrictions on liquid containers up to 100 ml were first introduced in 2006 and apply to travelers departing from or transiting through airports in EU countries, Norway, Iceland, and Switzerland. These restrictions were temporarily eased at airports with CT scanners, which provide a three-dimensional image of luggage, allowing liquids to remain in bags during inspection.
However, the EU administration has questioned the reliability of these CT scanners. As a result, German Federal Police and airport operator Fraport have highlighted the upcoming reimplementation of the old rules. The return to this regime will continue while the new scanners are inspected, with no specified timeline for the process.
At airports without CT scanners, the 2006 rule remains in effect, requiring passengers to remove liquid containers, gels, and electronic devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones from their hand luggage during security checks.
