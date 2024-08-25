Sunny Weekend Ahead: Highs Up to 37°C, Light Rain Expected by Monday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 23, 2024, Friday // 16:26
Bulgaria: Sunny Weekend Ahead: Highs Up to 37°C, Light Rain Expected by Monday Photo: Stella Ivanova

Overnight, the skies will remain mostly clear with calm conditions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Saturday will see predominantly sunny weather. Atmospheric pressure will increase, becoming slightly higher than the monthly average. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over mountainous areas, but no precipitation is expected. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow, especially in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range from 32° to 37°, with Sofia around 32°.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will also be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, cloud cover may temporarily increase, but without rain. A moderate east-northeast wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures between 29° and 32°. Sea water temperatures will be 27°-29°, with sea conditions moderately choppy at 2-3 points.

The mountains will experience sunny weather, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon but no rain expected. A moderate to strong north-northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 27°, and at 2000 meters, about 19°.

Sunday will continue to be mostly sunny, with cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon over Eastern Bulgaria and mountainous areas. Only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected. A light to moderate northeast wind will blow, with maximum temperatures between 33° and 38°, and 29°-33° along the Black Sea.

By Monday, the air mass over the country will become unstable, with northeast winds, particularly in Eastern Bulgaria, expected to be moderate. The morning will remain mostly sunny, but by afternoon and into the evening, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop, bringing short-term precipitation and thunderstorms to many areas.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, weather, temperatures, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Companies Tied to Russian Interests

A recent study by Moody's reveals that Bulgaria is among the top European Union countries with a high concentration of companies connected to Russian entities

Business | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Lags in Reading Rates, Ranked 25th in Europe

Bulgaria ranks 25th in Europe for the number of people who read

Society » Culture | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Generational Shift: Nearly Half of Bulgaria’s Workforce Will Be Over 55 by 2044

In the next 20 years, nearly half of Bulgaria's workforce is expected to be over the age of 55

Society | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 12:13

Increased Road Safety Urged as International Cycling Tour of Bulgaria Begins

The International Cycling Tour of Bulgaria will kick off on Sunday, August 25, prompting the "Road Infrastructure" agency to advise drivers to exercise increased caution on the roads

Society | August 23, 2024, Friday // 13:41

CIA Director William Burns' Southeast Europe Tour Includes Unusual Detour Over Bulgaria

William Burns, the CIA Director, is currently on a two-day visit to Kosovo, making his way through southeastern Europe

World | August 23, 2024, Friday // 12:30

Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny Friday Ahead, with Afternoon Showers in Some Areas

Friday will see mostly sunny weather, though it will be accompanied by some wind.

Society » Environment | August 23, 2024, Friday // 08:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Faces Water Crisis: Over 300 Settlements Under Regime as Reserves Plummet

More than 300 settlements across Bulgaria are currently on a water regime, affecting nearly 500,000 people

Society » Environment | August 23, 2024, Friday // 10:16

Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny Friday Ahead, with Afternoon Showers in Some Areas

Friday will see mostly sunny weather, though it will be accompanied by some wind.

Society » Environment | August 23, 2024, Friday // 08:39

Sunny Skies and Scattered Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on Thursday

On Thursday, sunny skies are expected, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon

Society » Environment | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 08:53

Bulgaria's Forecast: Rain in the West, Sun in the East

Cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of Bulgaria, bringing precipitation and thunderstorms to some areas, with conditions favorable for hail

Society » Environment | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:42

Bulgaria's Sunflower and Corn Yields Halved Due to Severe Drought

Due to an extended period of drought and high temperatures, sunflower and corn yields in Bulgaria are expected to be half of what is typical this year

Society » Environment | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 16:43

Severe Water Shortages Lead to Protests and State of Emergency in Bulgarian Villages

The water crisis in Bulgaria has led to an indefinite state of emergency being declared in several villages due to severe shortages

Society » Environment | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 09:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria