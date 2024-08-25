Sunny Weekend Ahead: Highs Up to 37°C, Light Rain Expected by Monday

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Companies Tied to Russian Interests
A recent study by Moody's reveals that Bulgaria is among the top European Union countries with a high concentration of companies connected to Russian entities
Overnight, the skies will remain mostly clear with calm conditions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
Saturday will see predominantly sunny weather. Atmospheric pressure will increase, becoming slightly higher than the monthly average. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over mountainous areas, but no precipitation is expected. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow, especially in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range from 32° to 37°, with Sofia around 32°.
Along the Black Sea coast, it will also be mostly sunny. In the afternoon, cloud cover may temporarily increase, but without rain. A moderate east-northeast wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures between 29° and 32°. Sea water temperatures will be 27°-29°, with sea conditions moderately choppy at 2-3 points.
The mountains will experience sunny weather, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon but no rain expected. A moderate to strong north-northeast wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 27°, and at 2000 meters, about 19°.
Sunday will continue to be mostly sunny, with cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon over Eastern Bulgaria and mountainous areas. Only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected. A light to moderate northeast wind will blow, with maximum temperatures between 33° and 38°, and 29°-33° along the Black Sea.
By Monday, the air mass over the country will become unstable, with northeast winds, particularly in Eastern Bulgaria, expected to be moderate. The morning will remain mostly sunny, but by afternoon and into the evening, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop, bringing short-term precipitation and thunderstorms to many areas.
