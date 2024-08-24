Deadly Hostage Situation Unfolds in Russian Prison

Inmates at a prison in Russia's Volgograd region took hostages on Friday, resulting in the death of at least one prison staff member, according to reports from Russian state media and Reuters.

A video circulating on Russian social media shows at least two attackers, one of whom claims to be an Islamic State fighter, taking control of the prison in the town of Surovikino. The footage reveals at least four uniformed prison officers lying or sitting on the ground in pools of blood.

⚡️???????? $2 million and a helicopter demanded by hostage-takers in IK-19 in the Volgograd region.



◾The prisoners who took hostages in IK-19 are demanding $2 million and a helicopter, the publication Sapa Kavkaz claims .



The prison service stated that the incident occurred during a disciplinary committee meeting when the convicts took officials hostage. Efforts are currently underway to secure the release of the hostages, and the statement confirmed there are casualties.

The facility is classified as a "strict regime" penal colony, with the capacity to house up to 1,241 male inmates, according to the prison service's website, as reported by Reuters.