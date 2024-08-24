Deadly Hostage Situation Unfolds in Russian Prison

World » RUSSIA | August 23, 2024, Friday // 15:28
Bulgaria: Deadly Hostage Situation Unfolds in Russian Prison

Inmates at a prison in Russia's Volgograd region took hostages on Friday, resulting in the death of at least one prison staff member, according to reports from Russian state media and Reuters.

A video circulating on Russian social media shows at least two attackers, one of whom claims to be an Islamic State fighter, taking control of the prison in the town of Surovikino. The footage reveals at least four uniformed prison officers lying or sitting on the ground in pools of blood.

The prison service stated that the incident occurred during a disciplinary committee meeting when the convicts took officials hostage. Efforts are currently underway to secure the release of the hostages, and the statement confirmed there are casualties.

The facility is classified as a "strict regime" penal colony, with the capacity to house up to 1,241 male inmates, according to the prison service's website, as reported by Reuters.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prison, Russia, Hostages

Related Articles:

Putin’s Decree: Russia Opens Doors to Those Rejecting Western Values

In a move reflecting its ongoing ideological battle with Western values, Russia has declared itself a "safe haven" for those looking to escape what it terms as "destructive neoliberal ideas" from their home countries

World » Russia | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 12:05

Azerbaijan Seeks Membership in BRICS Following Putin's Visit to Baku

Azerbaijan has formally announced its intention to join the BRICS group, following a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku

World | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:03

Czech Leader on Ukraine Peace: Full Restoration of Territory Unlikely, NATO Membership Possible

Czech President Petr Pavel has warned that a truly fair peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may remain an elusive ideal

World » Ukraine | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 08:13

Former British Army Chief Warns of Inevitable War with Russia

General Sir Patrick Sanders, the former head of the British army, has issued a stark warning that war with Russia is likely unless the UK replenishes its military stockpiles.

World | August 23, 2024, Friday // 14:04

Ukrainian Drones Devastate Russian Marinovka Airport, Igniting Massive Fires

Ukrainian drones have targeted the Marinovka airport in Russia's Volgograd region, which has been actively used to support Russian bombing operations on the Ukrainian front

World » Ukraine | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 15:42

Russia Repels Ukrainian Incursion in Bryansk Region; Switzerland Joins EU Sanctions

Switzerland has announced its participation in the European Union's forthcoming 14th package of sanctions against Russia

World » Russia | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Putin’s Decree: Russia Opens Doors to Those Rejecting Western Values

In a move reflecting its ongoing ideological battle with Western values, Russia has declared itself a "safe haven" for those looking to escape what it terms as "destructive neoliberal ideas" from their home countries

World » Russia | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 12:05

Putin Accuses Ukraine of Attempting to Attack Kursk Nuclear Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant

World » Russia | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:40

Russia Repels Ukrainian Incursion in Bryansk Region; Switzerland Joins EU Sanctions

Switzerland has announced its participation in the European Union's forthcoming 14th package of sanctions against Russia

World » Russia | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Russian Authorities Target Italian Journalists for Reporting in Kursk

Russia has initiated a criminal case against Italian journalists who reported on the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region

World » Russia | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 10:02

Russia Claims Western Involvement in Kursk Invasion and Nord Stream Attack, Threatens World War III

Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet has warned that the recent invasion of the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces has pushed the world closer to a potential global conflict

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 11:13

Lukashenko Urges Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

In a two-hour television interview recorded for a Russian TV channel, but not yet aired, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 10:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria