World | August 23, 2024, Friday // 14:04
Bulgaria: Former British Army Chief Warns of Inevitable War with Russia

General Sir Patrick Sanders, the former head of the British army, has issued a stark warning that war with Russia is likely unless the UK replenishes its military stockpiles. Sanders, who left his position in June, stressed that the UK's support for Ukraine has made the country susceptible to Russian retaliation. He argued that without restocking its arsenal, the UK could find itself at war within five years.

Sanders' comments were made on the Money Maze podcast and follow similar warnings from his successor, Roland Walker. Walker had previously indicated that the UK needs to be prepared for a significant conflict within three years, as Russia might retaliate against Western support for Ukraine.

Sanders had previously criticized the donation of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, noting that it weakened Britain's military capabilities by creating a gap in its arsenal. Since Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the UK has committed 7.6 billion pounds in military aid, including tanks, air defense systems, and precision missiles.

During his tenure, Sanders was a vocal critic of reductions in troop numbers and shortages in weaponry. He has emphasized that maintaining readiness and a strong defense posture is essential to prevent global conflicts and deter potential adversaries.

