Plovdiv Train Journey Rescued by Passengers' Push After Breakdown

Surge in Passengers Strains Sofia's Public Transport Budget
The Sofia Municipality has reported an increase in public transport usage, with 19 million more passengers in 2024, translating to about 90,000 additional daily trips,
Passengers on the Plovdiv to Dimitrovgrad train had to take matters into their own hands when the locomotive experienced a malfunction. The incident was shared by writer and blogger Yordanka Nikolova on her Facebook page.
As the train departed from Plovdiv, the driver informed the passengers that they were stuck because the pantograph had become locked. The pantograph is a crucial component that connects the train to the overhead electrical lines. Nikolova noted that, in a twist of fate, a suggestion to push the train to resolve the issue was embraced by both the driver and the passengers.
With a group effort, the passengers pushed the train for about twenty meters. Their efforts paid off as the pantograph reactivated, allowing the train to continue its journey. Despite the unusual delay, the train arrived in Dimitrovgrad only nine minutes behind schedule.
When contacted for comment, Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) indicated that they are investigating the incident
