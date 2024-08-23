Plovdiv Train Journey Rescued by Passengers' Push After Breakdown

Society » INCIDENTS | August 23, 2024, Friday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Plovdiv Train Journey Rescued by Passengers' Push After Breakdown Facebook @facebook.com/DannydelNiko

Passengers on the Plovdiv to Dimitrovgrad train had to take matters into their own hands when the locomotive experienced a malfunction. The incident was shared by writer and blogger Yordanka Nikolova on her Facebook page.

As the train departed from Plovdiv, the driver informed the passengers that they were stuck because the pantograph had become locked. The pantograph is a crucial component that connects the train to the overhead electrical lines. Nikolova noted that, in a twist of fate, a suggestion to push the train to resolve the issue was embraced by both the driver and the passengers.

With a group effort, the passengers pushed the train for about twenty meters. Their efforts paid off as the pantograph reactivated, allowing the train to continue its journey. Despite the unusual delay, the train arrived in Dimitrovgrad only nine minutes behind schedule.

When contacted for comment, Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) indicated that they are investigating the incident

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: train, passengers, Plovdiv

Related Articles:

Surge in Passengers Strains Sofia's Public Transport Budget

The Sofia Municipality has reported an increase in public transport usage, with 19 million more passengers in 2024, translating to about 90,000 additional daily trips,

Society | August 23, 2024, Friday // 17:30

New Cheap Plovdiv-Birmingham Route to Begin in November

A new route will soon link Plovdiv and Birmingham, enhancing travel options between the second largest cities of Bulgaria and the UK

Business » Tourism | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02

BDZ Announces Multiple Train Cancellations and Delays Due to Technical Issues

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has announced several train cancellations and delays on its website

Society | August 19, 2024, Monday // 11:05

Roman-Era Treasures Discovered at the Foot of Plovdiv's Old Town

Archaeologists from the Regional Archaeological Museum in Plovdiv have uncovered over 500 coins from various historical periods

Society » Archaeology | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 12:35

Tragedy: Plovdiv Police Officer Fatally Shot by Young Son

A tragic incident occurred in Plovdiv, where a 6-year-old child fatally shot his father, a police officer,

Society » Incidents | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 08:30

Plovdiv Faces Severe Air Pollution as Fine Dust Levels Soar Sevenfold

The air quality in Plovdiv has significantly deteriorated, with fine dust particle levels exceeding the norms by seven time

Society » Environment | August 2, 2024, Friday // 11:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Rapidly Spreading Fires in Rila and Bulgarian-Turkish Border Challenge Firefighters

A fire that ignited last night in the high parts of Rila is spreading rapidly, with flames now advancing at an altitude of around 2,300 meter

Society » Incidents | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:23

Five Turkish Nationals Hurt in Early Morning Trakia Highway Accident

A Turkish family of five was injured in a crash on the Trakia highway near Pazardzhik early this morning

Society » Incidents | August 23, 2024, Friday // 11:02

Elderly Russian Couple Killed in Road Accident Near Sunny Beach

A tragic road accident near Sunny Beach claimed the lives of two Russian citizens, according to reports from the Burgas police

Society » Incidents | August 23, 2024, Friday // 09:50

Tragic Incident Near Burgas Airport: Driver Runs Over Sleeping British Tourist

A 26-year-old British woman was involved in a serious accident near Burgas airport when she was struck by a car in the early hours of August 18

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Fire Destroys 37 Cars in Pernik

In the "Tsarkva" district of Pernik, a fire destroyed 37 vehicles, including 28 unregistered ones, in a parking lot

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 13:08

New Wildfire in Slavyanka: 200 Acres Affected, Helicopters Deployed (UPDATED)

A new fire erupted late last night in Slavyanka Mountain, specifically below Tsarev Peak

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria