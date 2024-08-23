Bulgarian and Russian Mafia Infiltrate Northern Greece's Tourist Hotspots
Greek media have reported that Bulgarian and Russian mafia groups are active in the tourist regions of Northern Greece, specifically in Kavala, Thassos, and Halkidiki. According to a journalistic investigation, these criminal organizations have infiltrated local businesses, particularly nightclubs and tourist companies, often using fake identities to rent establishments. The security of these venues, as well as drug distribution networks, are under their control.
The mayor of Kassandra, where a recent shooting between Bulgarians occurred at a bar, revealed that she had received death threats in an effort to prevent inspections of certain businesses and tourist operations. The ownership of many of these establishments is now unclear, with the mafia's influence making it difficult to trace legitimate proprietors.
In Halkidiki, a large amusement park where a 19-year-old died following the collapse of a ferris wheel was found to be operating without the necessary permits and technical certificates. Workers disclosed that the equipment had been illegally imported from Bulgaria, where it had previously been deemed scrap.
These organized criminal groups are not limited to Northern Greece but are also reported to be active in Thessaloniki, Athens, and Mykonos. Greek social media users have expressed frustration, suggesting that the police are unable to effectively combat these powerful mafias.
