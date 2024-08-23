Increased Road Safety Urged as International Cycling Tour of Bulgaria Begins

The International Cycling Tour of Bulgaria will kick off on Sunday, August 25, prompting the "Road Infrastructure" agency (RIA) to advise drivers to exercise increased caution on the roads. During the 71st edition of the race, which runs until Thursday, August 29, traffic will be temporarily restricted on various sections of the national road network. These restrictions will be implemented just before the competition reaches each area. The race will be led by two pilot cars, and in sections where traffic is restricted, access will still be granted to emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire brigades.

The route of the cycling tour is as follows:

August 25: The race will follow the Sub-Balkan road I-6 from Sofia to Pirdop and Karnare, then continue on road II-35 from Karnare to Troyan. The competition begins at 1:00 p.m. in Sofia and ends in Troyan.

August 26: The route includes road III-357 from Oreshak to Gumoshtnik, road III-3505 from Gumoshtnik to Debnevo, road III-404 from Debnevo to Gradnitsa and Sennik, road II-44 from Sevlievo to Gabrovo, and road III-5004 around Gabrovo, passing through the Shipka Pass on road I-5 from Gabrovo to Kazanlak. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. in Troyan and finishes in Kazanlak.

August 27: The cyclists will travel along the Sub-Balkan road I-6 from Kazanlak to Sliven, Aytos, and Burgas. The start time is 12:55 p.m. in Kazanlak, with the final in Burgas.

August 28: The tour will cover road II-99 from Primorsko to Burgas, road I-9 through the "Kraimorie" and "Pobeda" quarters of Burgas, and third-class roads through Gorno Ezerovo, Bratovo, Ravnets, Troyanovo, Vratitsa, Karanovo, and Aytos. It also includes road I-6 from Aytos to the "Petolatchka" junction, road I-7 from "Petolatchka" to Mokren, road II-48 from Mokren to Gradets, and road III-488 from Gradets to Ichera and Sliven. The race begins at 1:00 p.m. in Primorsko and ends in Sliven.

August 29: The final stage follows the Sub-Balkan road I-6 from Sliven to Kazanlak and road I-5 from Kazanlak to Gabrovo. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. in Sliven, with the final destination in Gabrovo.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers to be cautious, maintain appropriate speeds, keep a safe distance, and avoid risky overtaking that could endanger the safety of others on the road. Drivers can check the current road conditions on the RIA website or by calling 0700 130 20 at any time.