Borissov: Political Deadlock Must End, Urges Formation of Government

Bulgaria's Interior Minister Stoyanov Defends His Position Amid Resignation Calls
Bulgaria's Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov addressed recent calls for his resignation
GERB leader Boyko Borissov addressed journalists, expressing confusion over why Kalin Stoyanov needed to appear before the presidency. He mentioned that Stoyanov had been performing well, and questioned the necessity of his recent actions. Borissov also recalled how he and Mr. Petkov had agreed that Stoyanov would remain as a minister for an extended period.
Borissov criticized interim governments, likening them to a "meat grinder" for those involved. He questioned why any professional, capable of serving as a minister, would agree to such a short-term role, only to find themselves unemployed afterward.
He expressed hope for the formation of a government by Monday, warning that the political crisis would worsen otherwise. Borissov emphasized that he has no interest in interim governments, preferring to focus on making commitments to mayors with his own administrations.
He also criticized the political deadlock caused by interim governments, describing it as a result of total irresponsibility from political parties. He lamented the frequent changes in the Prime Minister's office, noting that the administration has become stagnant, with officials unsure of their future and unable to work effectively.
