World » UKRAINE | August 23, 2024, Friday // 12:47
Bulgaria: Ukraine Confirms Destruction of Russian Ferry in Kerch Strait

Ukraine's naval forces have confirmed the destruction of a ferry carrying tank wagons in the Russian port of Kavkaz on the Kerch Strait. The attack resulted in injuries to 13 crew members, with four hospitalized and one person still missing. The fire, which spread over approximately 500 square meters, has been contained. Ukrainian military sources stated that the ferry was a legitimate military target, as it was transporting fuel and weapons to the occupied Crimean peninsula. Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk reported that the vessel had sunk, rendering the port of Kavkaz unusable until it can be cleared.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to apply pressure towards the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, where civilian evacuations are ongoing. Last night, several Ukrainian regions were targeted by Russian drone attacks.

In a separate development, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova labeled an attempted drone strike on the Kursk nuclear power plant as an "act of nuclear terrorism," echoing accusations made by President Putin against Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv for discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Modi emphasized India's support for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in the region.

