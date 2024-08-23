'Revival' Demands Enforcement of Law, No LGBTQ+ Content in Bulgarian Schools

August 23, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: 'Revival' Demands Enforcement of Law, No LGBTQ+ Content in Bulgarian Schools

The Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival" has firmly reiterated its stance that the law must be upheld, ensuring that no LGBTQ+ propaganda is permitted in Bulgarian schools. This statement follows a recent controversy sparked by the publication of a list of teachers from Varna who signed a petition opposing changes to the Law on Preschool and School Education. The party argues that teachers opposing a law prohibiting the promotion of non-traditional sexual orientation among children should not challenge the law but rather comply with it.

"Revival" clarified that the names of the 26 teachers were publicly visible on the petition creator's profile, and after the backlash, these names were concealed. The party also expressed concerns about what they perceive as an attack against them.

In response, the party filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office against the teachers, claiming they sought to undermine an already established law. The Ministry of Education and Science (MES) responded by asserting that Bulgarian teachers have always enjoyed freedom and that no discrimination would be tolerated. Meanwhile, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) condemned the list as a form of fascism and announced plans to propose the repeal of the controversial definition of "non-traditional sexuality."

